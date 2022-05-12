Raging wildfire destroys homes in Southern California

The Guardian

The cleanup was undertaken by a California non-profit which hired scuba divers to clean the top 25ft of the lake The heavier items in the lake were geotagged by the divers to be picked up later. Photograph: Scott Sonner/AP A California non-profit started an ambitious project beneath the surface of Lake Tahoe that concluded Tuesday: hire scuba divers to gather the litter in the top 25 ft of the lake. Divers have now pulled out more than 25,000 pounds of debris from the 72 miles of the lake’s shor