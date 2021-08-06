Raging wildfires devastate Northern California towns
Wildfires burning in Northern California have scorched properties and forced thousands to evacuate, as hot, dry and windy conditons in the region challenge firefighting crews. (Aug. 5)
COLFAX, California (Reuters) -A rapidly spreading wildfire burned homes and forced thousands to evacuate in two heavily wooded counties northeast of Sacramento in Northern California on Wednesday, generating a towering plume of smoke visible from at least 70 miles (110 km) away. The so-called River Fire scorched 1,400 acres (566 hectares) in Placer and Nevada counties, with 1,000 acres burnt within the first two hours, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said. The River Fire was less than 100 miles (160 km) south of the enduring Dixie Fire, which according to Cal Fire has consumed 278,000 acres and was only 35% contained three weeks after it started.
The Dixie Fire, California's largest wildfire, continued to grow Wednesday as thousands of firefighters prepare for a tougher fight with dangerous weather conditions in the forecast for the region. (August 4)
Officials say Northern California's Dixie Fire grew by 110 square miles (285 square kilometers) between Thursday night and Friday morning, making the blaze the largest wildfire currently raging in the country. The Dixie Fire has consumed 432,813 acres — an increase of 71,000 acres from the night before. The Bootleg Fire in Oregon had previously been the nation's largest active wildfire, at 413,765 acres.
From the ground and the air, firefighters continued to battle growing wildfires across Northern California on Aug. 4.
Photos of the many countries across the northern hemisphere this summer experiencing the worst wildfires in years of recorded history
California's largest wildfire has leveled much of the downtown and some surrounding homes in a small Northern California mountain community. (Aug. 5)
The Dixie Fire, the sixth-largest wildfire in California history, has burned more than 320,000 acres and destroyed much of Greenville.
A largescale California hydropower plant was shut down on Thursday after ongoing drought conditions reduced water levels in Lake Oroville to historic lows, according to the Sacramento Bee.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: It is the first time the Edward Hyatt hydroelectric power plant has ceased operations since it was constructed in 1967, at a time when California is warning about the potential for rolling blackouts.The plant feeds from a
