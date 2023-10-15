Raheem Mostert continuing to thrive as Dolphins’ featured back, adds to NFL lead for TDs

Raheem Mostert has shown off his speed plenty this season.

But on Sunday afternoon, Mostert decided to show off what he learned running the hurdles back in the day at New Smyrna Beach High.

Mostert swept around the edge, leaped and completely cleared Carolina cornerback CJ Henderson on his way near the goal line early in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins’ 42-21 win against the Panthers.

“Oh yeah, that was textbook,” Mostert said. “I was watching it [after] and I was like, ‘Wow, I did that.’”

Three plays later, Mostert was in the end zone for his third touchdown of the game.

An undrafted player out of Purdue who dealt with injuries in recent years, Mostert is trying to enjoy every moment this season as he continues to set high marks for his career while helping the Dolphins to a 5-1 start for the first time since 2002.

Mostert ran for 117 yards on 15 carries and scored three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving), bringing his season total to 11 (nine rushing, two receiving), which leads the NFL and is already a career high.

“It’s a bittersweet moment because the first couple of years I wasn’t really given an opportunity, but I try not to look back at that too much,” Mostert said. “I just try to push forward as best as I possibly can and I’m trying to do great things.”

Mostert posted his second 100-yard game of the season, fourth since joining the Dolphins last year and sixth of his career.

Mostert entered the week tied with Bo Jackson for the highest career yards per attempt (5.4 per game) among ball carriers in the Super Bowl era (since 1966). His performance Sunday maintained that average and increased his season average to 5.7 yards per carry.

“Raheem has been a great teammate. He’s a really, really good player. [I’m] very happy for him,” Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said. “I know the guys in the locker room are happy for him. He’s a great leader, and he’s got a lot of respect. He’s the old head. To have the amount of respect he has from all these young guys, it means a lot to him. For him, his mindset is I’m never too old to play this child’s game.”

Mostert, who bounced around playing for four different teams during his first two years in the NFL until earning a stable role with the 49ers for five seasons, has flourished being primarily a featured back again this season in Miami’s backfield.

Mostert handled the bulk of the carries against the Panthers and also caught three passes for 17 yards including a 3-yard touchdown from Tagovailoa in the second quarter.

“It’s really cool to watch,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. “The guy’s hungry for every opportunity. And I think you see his will in the way he runs the ball.”

At age 31, Mostert has been a pivotal reason the Dolphins offense has statistically been the most explosive in the NFL through the first six weeks of this season.

Mostert’s 43-yard touchdown run in Week 2 against New England showed off his speed as it was the fifth-fastest ball carrier run (21.62 mph) in the league this season according to NextGen Stats.

Mostert was timed at 21.27 mph during his 49-yard run in the second quarter Sunday.

“I gotta start with the guys up front. They make it easier, and the receivers and pretty much everybody in our offense,” Mostert said. “I’m just trying to do something remarkable and I’m trying to set the standard not only for myself but for people who come in as an undrafted guy. I’m in Year 9 now so it’s truly a blessing and a dream.”

Mostert has shown his value to the Dolphins, especially as they deal with injuries to key running backs. Miami will be without rookie De’Von Achane for at least three more games. And Jeff Wilson Jr., Mostert’s longtime teammate with the 49ers and now with the Dolphins, is close to returning, but was inactive Sunday.

“It’s fun. When there’s a challenge you have to rock with the challenge and do what you got to do,” Mostert said. “But there’s a lot of different guys. I’m excited for ‘Jefe’ [Wilson] to come back. That’s my counterpart. He gets me going even on the sidelines. He told me to shake back and get right. He’s a guy I haven’t missed a year with so to have him back and Sav [Ahme] and Achane and Chris [Brooks], we’re all just a bunch of guys that want to get the job done.”