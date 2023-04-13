Rahway police investigate stabbing
RAHWAY – One person was injured in a stabbing Tuesday night on Witherspoon Street, police said.
Rahway police said they responded around 9:42 p.m. to a disturbance on Witherspoon Street where officers located a victim with a large laceration to the leg.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rahway Detective Anthony Tilton at 732-827-2146 or the Union County Crime Stoppers Tips line at 908-654-TIPS (8477), https://www.uctip.org.
Email: alewis@njpressmedia.com
Alexander Lewis is an award-winning reporter and photojournalist whose work spans many topics. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers. Sign up today for a digital subscription.
This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Rahway NJ police investigate stabbing