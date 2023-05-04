Rahway police launch internal probe after 'constitutional activist' YouTuber cries foul

RAHWAY – The Police Department has started an internal affairs investigation into the interaction between police officers and a YouTuber, who calls himself an independent journalist, who was trying to record a video at the Motor Vehicle Commission office off Randolph and Woodbridge avenues.

On Sunday Long Island resident SeanPaul Reyes, a self-professed "constitutional activist" who says he conducts First Amendment and public employee accountability checks, posted a 27-minute video, "Aggressive police officer attempts to illegally search journalist! Sgt. sets horrible example!"

The video seemingly shows the action between Reyes and police officers who responded to the scene after a MVC supervisor asked him to stop recording, referring to a posted policy prohibiting video.

There is no date of the incident on the video or his website.

When Reyes refuses, the supervisor contacts city police.

In their interactions, Reyes and the officers discuss whether the site is public or private property and whether Reyes is required to remove his hands from his pockets to confirm the safety of the officers and Reyes.

Reyes was not searched or arrested by police.

During the video Reyes accuses police of escalating the situation and not knowing the public's constitutional rights.

There are several lengthy exchanges between Reyes and the officers before the police leave the area after a patrol sergeant apparently met with the motor vehicle supervisor.

At one point Reyes tells an officer, "You've been exposed as a tyrant."

He then continues, "You've done this before, you've violated people's rights before, I guarantee it."

The video has been viewed more than 30,000 times. Reyes, who is shown in photos wearing a cap that says "We The People," has 280,000 followers.

"The City of Rahway and the Rahway Police Department are aware of the recent video posted online that was recorded at the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission office located in Rahway," Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe and Director of Police Nicholas G. Breiner said in notice posted Monday on police department's Facebook page.

"As a result, the police department has notified the Union County Prosecutor's Office and commenced an internal affairs investigation into the incident. The city and police department are unable to comment further until a thorough investigation is completed," the notice states.

On his YouTube page, Reyes asks viewers for contributions to support "The Constitutional Fight against Tyranny!" and "help with legal fees to fight unlawful arrests, civil lawsuits & to keep me traveling to a city near you to expose tyranny!"

