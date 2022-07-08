Rahway teen dies two months after Route 1 hit-and-run

LINDEN – A Rahway teen critically injured in a late-night crash on Route 1 in April has died, police announced.

Linden police posted a notice Thursday about 18-year-old Rayan Bien-Aima's death on the department's Facebook page.

Bien-Aima, a high school student, was walking across Route 1 near the intersection of Aviation Plaza North after work when he was struck by a vehicle around 11:15 p.m. on April 25, 2022, police said.

The vehicle, believed to be dark colored coupe or sedan, fled the scene traveling north on Route 1, police said.

In an ABC 7 New York Eyewitness News interview in May, Linden police said vehicle debris was found on the roadway, an indication the driver knew something had been struck.

The crash remains under investigation. Union County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an indictment and conviction in the case.

"Even the smallest bit of information could be the missing piece of the puzzle that brings Rayan's killer to justice," said Police Chief David Hart. "Anyone with information about this incident is urged to come forward!"

The crash is under investigation by the Linden Police Traffic Bureau and anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Ryan Zaccaro at 908-474-8505. Tips also can be submitted anonymously to Union County Crime Stoppers by calling 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

