Rahway woman charged in Linden bank robbery, using fake gun

LINDEN — A 41-year-old Rahway woman was arrested Wednesday morning shortly after she allegedly robbed a North Wood Avenue bank using a fake gun.

Police said Quiana Nobles has been charged with armed robbery, a first degree crime, and possession of an imitation firearm. She is being held at the county jail in Elizabeth awaiting a Superior Court hearing.

About 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, a woman entered the Northfield Bank, 501 North Wood Ave., approached the counter and told the teller she had a gun and demanded money. The woman left the bank with about $3,800 and was last seen walking south on North Wood Avenue, police said.

No one in the bank was injured during the robbery.

Officers who responded to the scene obtained a description of the woman which was shared with other police searching the area. An officer working an extra-duty construction detail stopped a woman matching the description of the alleged bank robber a few blocks away on West Blancke Street, police said.

The woman, Quiana Nobles, was identified as the suspect and was arrested, police said.

“This kind of crime will never be acceptable, and we are incredibly proud of the police response in the case,” said Police Chief David Hart. “Perhaps more importantly, this case demonstrates how quickly these criminals can be arrested and taken off our streets when witnesses and victims cooperate and provide timely information to police.”

