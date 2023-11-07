Rahway woman convicted in her mother's fatal stabbing

A 26-year-old Rahway woman has been convicted of fatally stabbing her mother three years ago.

Malika Jones was found guilty Friday of aggravated manslaughter, following a three-week trial before Union County Superior Court Judge Thomas Isenhour, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel announced.

The jury deliberated for a day and a half before reaching its verdict, according to the prosecutor’s office, and sentencing by Isenhour is scheduled for Jan. 26.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Feb. 16, 2020, Rahway police responded to a home on the 100 block of East Albert Street where arriving officers found Inell Jones, 58, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Union County Assistant Prosecutor Robert Grady.

The stabbing occurred after a domestic dispute in the home the two women shared, according to the prosecutor’s office, and Malika Jones was immediately taken into custody.

A joint investigation by the Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force, Rahway police and the Union County Sheriff’s Crime Scene Unit led to charges being filed against Malika Jones within hours the stabbing, the prosecutor’s office said.

