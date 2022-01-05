Rahway woman rescued from burning home by police

RAHWAY – Five city police officers are being praised for rescuing a woman from inside a burning house Monday on Washington Street.

Two officers grabbed ladders and climbed them to reach the woman, who later jumped or fell from the burning house and was caught by three other officers, preventing her from crashing onto the pavement.

Seven adults have been temporarily displaced by the fire.

Police responded about 2:40 p.m. Monday to 343 Washington St. on a report of a house fire. Arriving officers found a found a woman, later identified as Yasmin Hartman, hanging out of a second-floor window, police said.

Hartman was trapped while smoke and fire filled all three levels of the home, police said.

Officers located two ladders in the rear of the property and propped them up against the home to gain access to Hartman and help her escape the fire, according to police. Sgt. Michael Mezey and Detective Kevin Wronski climbed the ladders but were unable to reach Hartman, police said.

Hartman then fell or jumped from the window, struck an awning, and fell again before being caught by Sgt. Andrew Webb, Officer Kenechukwu Akeru and Officer Alexander Makarucha, police said.

Hartman was taken to University Hospital in Newark for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation, police said.

The house was cleared, and members of the Rahway, Cranford, Linden and Roselle fire departments worked to extinguish the fire.

The Red Cross responded to assist the displaced residents.

Four Rahway police officers were taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway for treatment of smoke inhalation. No firefighters were injured, police said.

The cause and manner of the fire remains under investigation.

