Rahway woman sentenced to prison for fatally stabbing her mother

A Rahway woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatally stabbing her mother in 2020.

Malika Jones, 26, was convicted in November of aggravated manslaughter following a three-week trial before Union County Superior Court Judge Thomas Isenhour.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Feb. 16, 2020, Rahway police responded to a home on the 100 block of East Albert Street where arriving officers found Inell Jones, 58, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The stabbing occurred after a domestic dispute in the home the two women shared, according to the prosecutor’s office, and Malika Jones was immediately taken into custody.

A joint investigation by the Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force, Rahway police and the Union County Sheriff’s Crime Scene Unit led to charges being filed against Malika Jones within hours the stabbing, the prosecutor’s office said.

