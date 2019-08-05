Is Rai Way S.p.A.'s (BIT:RWAY) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Rai Way S.p.A.'s (BIT:RWAY) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Rai Way has a P/E ratio of 23.72. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €23.72 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Rai Way:

P/E of 23.72 = €5.28 ÷ €0.22 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each €1 of company earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Rai Way Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Rai Way has a higher P/E than the average (18.9) P/E for companies in the media industry.

That means that the market expects Rai Way will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Rai Way increased earnings per share by 5.5% last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 33% per year over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Rai Way's Balance Sheet

Since Rai Way holds net cash of €1.8m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Bottom Line On Rai Way's P/E Ratio

Rai Way's P/E is 23.7 which is above average (15.8) in its market. Earnings improved over the last year. And the healthy balance sheet means the company can sustain growth while the P/E suggests shareholders think it will.

