Raid leads to meth-dealing charges against Portland pair

PORTLAND, Ind. — Two Portland residents face meth-dealing charges after a police raid at a West Arch Street home.

The dealing charges filed in Jay Circuit Court against Michael W. Davis, 62, and Cheryl A. Johnston, 47, are Level 2 felonies carrying up to 30 years in prison.

Portland police and Jay County sheriff's deputies served a search warrant at Johnston's home on Dec. 23.

Found in the house was an estimated 15.8 grams of meth, paraphernalia including glass smoking pipes, syringes and digital scales. and marijuana.

Johnston reportedly told investigators she was a meth user, but not a dealer, and that Davis — described in an affidavit as her boyfriend — routinely purchased and sold the drug.

MORE NEWS:

►Formal charges filed against 'belligerent' former Eaton officer

►Muncie woman accused of sexual battery

Davis, meanwhile, acknowledged he smoked marijuana, but had no knowledge of or connection to the meth found in Johnston's home.

The Portland residents were also charged with maintaining a common nuisance, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

They were both being held in the Jay County jail.

Davis already faced a count of possession of meth filed last March in Jay Circuit Court. He was convicted of unlawful possession of a syringe in 2019.

Johnston faced a total of five charges — possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a syringe and two counts of maintaining a common nuisance — in a pair of Jay County cases filed earlier this year.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Portland couple charged with dealing meth