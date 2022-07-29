Raid nets 2 arrests and drug seizures

Jul. 28—LENOIR — A man and woman are in jail facing drug charges after investigators raided a pair of apartments on German Street.

Numerous complaints from the community prompted a narcotics investigation that led to Tuesday night (July 26) raids of apartments D-12 and D-13 at 924 German St. Lenoir police with the help of other law enforcement agencies searched the apartments. The searches yielded the seizure of 591.7 grams of fentanyl, 48 grams of methamphetamine, 78 grams of marijuana and a handgun. The seized drugs had a street value of nearly $400,000, according to Lenoir police.

Arrested were Tevin Obrian Dalton and Jasmine Danielle Farley.

Dalton was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, trafficking methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and resisting a public officer. He was jailed under a $1.45 million secured bond.

Farley was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance and harboring a fugitive. She received a $350,000 secured bond.

Dalton was able to elude authorities at the scene before fleeing to Statesville where he was later apprehended without further incident, police said.

More charges are forthcoming as a direct result of this investigation. Anyone with information relating to this crime or any other crime(s) is asked to contact the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100 or anonymously through the Lenoir / Caldwell County Crime Stoppers tip line at 828-758-8300.

Agencies assisting Lenoir police in the case include: Caldwell County ICE Unit, Watauga County Sheriff's Office, Boone Police Department, NC State Bureau of Investigation and the United States Marshals Service.