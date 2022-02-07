Raid nets large amount of heroin, 2 arrests: Wicomico Sheriff's Office

Update: After a two-day trial, a Wicomico County jury convicted Dwight Woods on Nov. 3, 2021, of four counts of distribution of heroin, three counts of distribution of fentanyl and 10 other drug-related counts. A judge sentenced Woods on Jan. 28, 2022, to 35 years of incarceration.

Two men were arrested and a large amount of heroin was found during a raid on a Salisbury home, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office announced.

The raid was the result of a months-long investigations into illegal sales of narcotics from a home in the 1600 block of Mount Hermon Road in Salisbury. When a search and seizure warrant was carried out Friday, 141 grams of heroin was confiscated, according to the press release.

Lamont Marvin Smith, 52, and Dwight Leroy Woods, 35, both of Salisbury, were arrested at the residence.

In addition to the individually packaged heroin, the news release states, deputies seized:

20.93 grams of crack cocaine packaged in 85 individual bags.

1.03 grams of cocaine.

digital scales.

$8,194 in currency.

17 rounds of .40-caliber handgun ammunition.

12 alprazolam Schedule 4 pills (a generic name for Xanax).

Dwight Woods.

Both men are charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

Possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Possession of a large amount of heroin.

Three counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance — not marijuana.

Possession with intent to distribute alprazolam.

Possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

Lamont Smith.

Last week alone, Wicomico County experienced the death of at least three residents to opioid-related fatal overdoses, the release states. Several others have overdosed and been successfully revived with naloxone, a life-saving narcotic designed to reverse the effects of opioids.

The continuing investigation is being conducted by the Wicomico County Community Action Team, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division and the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Criminal Enforcement Team.

