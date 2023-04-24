Raid on Reading home leads to drug seizure and arrest

Apr. 24—An investigation into heroin and fentanyl sales in Reading has resulted in the raid of a city home and an arrest, according to state police.

The investigation that started in June led to Thursday's arrest of Leonel Lugo-Santiago, 33, of the 300 block of North Sixth Street, troopers said.

About 11 a.m. members of the vice units of Reading-based Troop L troopers and Reading police along with Berks County Drug Task Force members served a warrant on Lugo-Santiago's home.

After forcing the door open, officers found and seized 623 bags containing heroin and fentanyl, 138 plastic containers with crack cocaine, 336 bags containing cocaine and crack cocaine, a 9 mm pistol that had been reported stolen in Reading and $6,300, troopers said.

The drugs had a combined estimated street value of $7,855, troopers said.

Lugo-Santiago, who was in his bed when officers entered his home, admitted to living there and that the drugs were his, troopers said.

Lugo-Santiago was charged with possession of narcotics with intent to deliver, illegal possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property and related offenses.

He had been prohibited from possessing a firearm due to two previous felony drug convictions, troopers said.

He was transported to Berks County Central Booking on a separate arrest warrant related to a theft investigation. He was arraigned by District Judge Alvin Robinson and committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $75,000.