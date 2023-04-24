Raid on Reading home leads to drug seizure and arrest

Mike Urban, Reading Eagle, Pa.
·1 min read

Apr. 24—An investigation into heroin and fentanyl sales in Reading has resulted in the raid of a city home and an arrest, according to state police.

The investigation that started in June led to Thursday's arrest of Leonel Lugo-Santiago, 33, of the 300 block of North Sixth Street, troopers said.

About 11 a.m. members of the vice units of Reading-based Troop L troopers and Reading police along with Berks County Drug Task Force members served a warrant on Lugo-Santiago's home.

After forcing the door open, officers found and seized 623 bags containing heroin and fentanyl, 138 plastic containers with crack cocaine, 336 bags containing cocaine and crack cocaine, a 9 mm pistol that had been reported stolen in Reading and $6,300, troopers said.

The drugs had a combined estimated street value of $7,855, troopers said.

Lugo-Santiago, who was in his bed when officers entered his home, admitted to living there and that the drugs were his, troopers said.

Lugo-Santiago was charged with possession of narcotics with intent to deliver, illegal possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property and related offenses.

He had been prohibited from possessing a firearm due to two previous felony drug convictions, troopers said.

He was transported to Berks County Central Booking on a separate arrest warrant related to a theft investigation. He was arraigned by District Judge Alvin Robinson and committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $75,000.