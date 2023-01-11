Raid at Tupelo barber shop nets 10,000 fentanyl pills, other drugs

Jan. 10—TUPELO — Law enforcement officers raided a barber shop in north Tupelo last week, arrested three people and seized a huge stash of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and edibles containing both marijuana and psychedelics.

Tupelo police and North Mississippi Narcotics Unit agents executed a search warrant on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Spectacular Cuts, located at 3176 Tupelo Commons Drive, just south of the Malco Theater near the Mall at Barnes Crossing.

According to Tupelo police spokesman Maj. Chuck McDougald, police seized more than 10,000 alleged fentanyl pills and more than a pound of alleged methamphetamine during the raid. Agents also allegedly seized a large amount of THC and psilocybin edibles from the business.

Marqcus Shan Jernigan, 41, of Elvis Presley Drive, Tupelo; Jeremy Stephan McGee, 29, of Tupelo; and April Michelle Huddleston, 37, of Montana Street, Verona; were all arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of fentanyl and aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine.

During Jernigan's initial appearance on Jan. 6, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Harry Sumner ordered him held without bond.

On Sunday, Jan. 8, Judge Jay Weir ordered McGee held without bond and set Huddleston's bond at $150,000.

"This investigation is ongoing and more arrests are anticipated," McDougald said.

william.moore@djournal.com