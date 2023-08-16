Raided Kansas newspaper to have seized items returned after search warrant is withdrawn

Police had "insufficient evidence" to raid the offices of a small Kansas newspaper — and seized belongings should be returned immediately, officials said Wednesday.

Officers raided the Marion County Record on Friday, the newspaper said, in a case that infuriated press freedom watchdogs, who claimed that this law enforcement action was a blatant violation of constitutional rights.

Police said they believed an "employee of the newspaper may have committed" a computer-based crime, Marion County Attorney Joel Ensey said.

"Upon further review, however, I have come to the conclusion that insufficient evidence exists to establish a legally sufficient nexus between this alleged crime and the places searched and the items seized," Ensey said in a statement.

"As a result, I have submitted a proposed order asking the court to release the evidence seized. I have asked local law enforcement to return the material seized to the owners of the property."

A lawyer for the newspaper said he was working quickly to get back the seized items.

"Yes, I can confirm the county attorney has withdrawn the search warrant and the items seized are being released," the newspaper's attorney Bernie Rhodes said. "My forensic expert is en route to Marion to retrieve them."

Neither Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody or a representative of his agency could not be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday.

The matter is now in the hands of state authorities with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI).

"At present time this investigation remains open, however, we have determined in collaboration with the Marion County Attorney, that the investigation will proceed independently, and without review or examination of any of the evidence seized on Friday, Aug. 11," the KBI said in statement.

"We will work with the Marion County Record, or their representative, to coordinate the prompt return of all seized items. Once our investigation concludes we will present findings to the Marion County Attorney for review."

Friday's search at the Record coincided with a raid at the home of publisher and co-owner Eric Meyer, who said computers, his cellphone and the home’s internet router were taken.

The newspaper executive's 98-year-old mother — Record co-owner Joan Meyer who lives in the home with her son — collapsed and died Saturday, according to Meyer, blaming her death on the stress of the raid of her home.

Local restaurant owner Kari Newell, at a recent city council meeting, accused the newspaper of using illegal means to get information on a drunk driving conviction against her.

The paper has acknowledged it received that tip and tried to verify through public records before electing not to run a story about it. But the Record publish a story about Newell's statement at that city council meeting, in which she confirmed her 2008 DUI conviction.

