Here is what Raider Nation and other fans are saying in benching of Derek Carr

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will not play in the final two games of the NFL season, coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday.

Carr’s future with the Raiders is now in doubt after the benching.

Twitter reacted to the news of Carr’s benching after playing nine seasons with the Raiders.

Has Carr been great this year? No. Is my opinion on why the popular one? Also no. I think it's ludicrous to bench him for an untried unimpressive option with 2 games left, but I am just a bitchy armchair fan. Not a stan or a basher, just a Raider fan. — Cowgirl Raiderette (@DzlDarln) December 28, 2022

Derek Carr went from a 10 win playoff season where he was top 5 in yards after losing his HC and top WR, to 6 wins and the bench. Life comes at ya fast. — Furtotti (@alex_furtotti) December 28, 2022

Derek Carr is so much better than the Raiders have made him look. Hope he lands with a real coach next season. https://t.co/N1tL9PWQcV — Bre (@Bre_NFL) December 28, 2022

The Derek Carr era is over in Vegas. who we getting in the draft? Tom Brady and gronk will be in Vegas next year lol. — J (@JRaider401) December 28, 2022

Damn it really is the end of Derek Carr with the raiders… — Eduardo D. Nájera (@Najebaby1) December 28, 2022

I think Derek Carr just played his LAST snap as a Raider. I hope I’m wrong, but that’s business at the end of the day. #Raiders #RaiderNation — Prezzy (@Digital_Prez) December 28, 2022

The Raiders were 10-7 last year and made it to the playoffs in spite of Gruden resigning week 5.



Now this year, it's all of a sudden Carr's fault? https://t.co/zYuphSZ8lW — how bout those CHIEFS (@hbtCHIEFS) December 28, 2022

I support the Raiders decision to bench Carr and start the process of moving on. 9 years is more than enough time to prove yourself and it’s time to try someone else. — Matt the Warrior/Raider/A’s Fan (6-9(17-18) (@mattgswlvroak) December 28, 2022

Other fans in the NFL suggested maybe Carr should go to their teams.

Derek Carr was a top 12 QB almost every year but this year. But he also has a Burger King cashier at head coach and an awful OL. I’d take the risk of bringing him in to compete with MW — Nico Hischier believer (@Camszn24) December 28, 2022

If Jack Del Río is still in Washington, I’d guess Derek Carr goes there. — JustWIN Herbert (@JustWIN_Herbert) December 28, 2022

Derek Carr for Mac Jones. Who says no? — GreenEggz (@steve_panz) December 28, 2022

Derek Carr benched



Indianapolis Colts: pic.twitter.com/PlxPQwr7En — Paul Santasieri (@paulie_nuts) December 28, 2022

I'd be okay with the Colts pursuing Derek Carr — Robby Woehrle (@NoBunPlease) December 28, 2022

Love Derek Carr. He is an extraordinary human. But it’s time for a change. Wish him the best. Now go get CJ Stroud Raiders! #RaiderNation #derekcarr — Brandon Beals (@fightpastor) December 28, 2022

Derek Carr you are a Carolina Panther https://t.co/y5dVBocdPC — depressed Auburn fan (@NotSayi663) December 28, 2022

Jarrett Stidham will start the final two games for the Raiders against the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

If Carr played and got injured, his contract becomes guaranteed.

The #Raiders would save $29.25M in 2023 salary cap space if they traded or cut Derek Carr. That decision must be made 3 days after the Super Bowl. https://t.co/KIJxhFaWoi — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 28, 2022

Carr was drafted by the Raiders in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft out of Fresno State.

He played nine seasons with the Raiders and set franchise records in touchdowns and passing yards.

If this is it for Carr with the Raiders, he would finish completing 3,201 of 4,958 for 35,222 yards and 217 touchdowns against 99 interceptions.