Raiders bench QB Carr, will start Stidham for final 2 games

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Raiders will start Jarrett Stidham the final two games at quarterback in place of Derek Carr, Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday.

McDaniels cited the struggles of the offense over the past month as the reason for the switch.

“I couldn't be more complimentary of (Carr) or the way he handled it," McDaniels said of how the quarterback took the news.

Carr will be inactive the final two games and that Chase Garbers will be the backup QB.

McDaniels also said defensive lineman Chandler Jones (elbow) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (shoulder) were placed on season-ending injured reserve.

The Raiders host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.



