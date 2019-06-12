Raiders to draw spotlight on 'Hard Knocks'

Just watch, baby.

That is what HBO is hoping football fans will do this summer when they feature the Oakland Raiders on the latest season of "Hard Knocks." The network and the NFL announced Tuesday that the Raiders will be showcased in the 14th edition of the series.

The five-episode series will have no shortage of storylines as it focuses on the Raiders, who are led by fiery head coach Jon Gruden and acquired superstar wide receiver Antonio Brown during the offseason. Oakland is looking to bounce back from a 4-12 season in what is expected to be its final season in the Bay Area before the franchise moves to Las Vegas.

The series likely will spend ample time on the Raiders' rookie class, which includes a trio of first-round picks: defensive tackle Clelin Ferrell out of Clemson, running back Josh Jacobs out of Alabama and safety Johnathan Abram out of Mississippi State.

HBO plans to air the series debut on Aug. 6 at 10 p.m. ET.

"Everybody wants to be a Raider," team owner Mark Davis said in a statement. "Now they'll find out what it takes to become one."

