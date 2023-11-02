New Raiders GM, head coach speak about team changes for first time

TechCrunch

HubSpot, the Boston-based marketing software maker and CRM platform, announced today it's acquiring the B2B data provider Clearbit to enhance its platform with third-party company data spanning millions of businesses. The deal also brings Clearbit's over 400,0000 users and 1,500+ business customers to HubSpot and will eventually see the two platforms combine in order to provide HubSpot's customer base with expanded data plus actionable insights. Founded in 2015, Clearbit began as a tool that would help users hunt down email addresses associated with a company, as well as employee information like their name, job title and other details, like social media accounts.