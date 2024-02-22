Raiders, Golden Knights help revitalize North Las Vegas area with history of gang violence

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Donna Street in North Las Vegas has long been associated with crime, gangs, and violence, but many have worked hard to turn that around and hope that the transformation of a local community center is the first step towards making change.

“I appreciate what they are doing for our community,” Beatrice Gordon, who has lived in North Las Vegas for 60 years, said.

Gordon was one of many celebrating a new start Wednesday, as people living in North Las Vegas gathered for the grand opening of the Donna Street Community Center.

“I think it’s such a blessing for the children,” North Las Vegas resident Alicia Glasper said. “That are coming behind us.”

The once-abandoned building near Carey Avenue and Civic Center Drive turned into a well-equipped haven for the neighborhood, thanks to founder Robert Strawder.

“I said we need something that will impact this community,” Strawder told 8 News Now.

With help from the Raiders, Golden Knights, and Cox Communications, he was able to create what he calls a ‘safe space’ for families, with a technology center, recording studio, library, televisions, and virtual reality headsets.

“Just give them something that we never had, me and my homeboys we never had anything like this,” Strawder said. “That’s why we ended up doing the wrong thing.”

Strawder is one of many who has seen Donna Street and its reputation change. Decades ago, the ‘Donna Street Crips’ ran the area, adding to its nickname as the ‘bloodiest street in Nevada.’

In 2010, the FBI and local law enforcement cracked down, arresting 10 members and cleaning up various issues.

While crime is still a known problem in the area, places like this new community center bring hope for current and future generations.

“To be a North Las Vegan,” Glasper concluded. “It’s a pleasure.”

