Will Colin Kaepernick play in the NFL this season?
SportsPulse: USA TODAY Sports’ Mike Jones discusses Colin Kaepernick's workout with the Raiders and why Las Vegas might sign him.
The Raiders added edge rusher Chandler Jones in free agency, bringing him over from the Cardinals to reunite him with head coach Josh McDaniels and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. But they also have paired him opposite edge rusher Maxx Crosby — who signed a four-year, $98 million contract extension in March. In his Thursday press [more]
In honor of Arthur Smith's 40th birthday, the Falcons released a mic'd up compilation with the best of Smith's first year in Atlanta.
Allen Robinson and Jalen Ramsey battled in camp when they were with the Jaguars. Robinson is excited to reignite those competitions in LA.
Colin Kaepernick is reportedly drawing some interest from one NFL team, despite being six years removed from the league.
“I’m no longer there, so it’s best of luck to them.”
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said Thursday on the network that former President Trump called him during his bid to buy the NFL’s Buffalo Bills in 2014 and threatened to run for president if he didn’t become a team owner. “If they screw me over, I am going to show them,” Trump said, according to Smith.…
George Pickens has already been a standout at OTAs.
Kellen Mond and his father, Kevin Mond, speak in-depth on the Mike Zimmer situation
A huge deal for Njoku. Browns are betting on Watson to unlock his potential so his production matches his new contract:
With training camps a couple months away, it's time to take stock of a wild offseason of movement in the NFL. Who's ticking up and who's sliding down?
The #49ers posted some highlights from OTAs. Lets dissect the snippets of Trey Lance!
New 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese and presumptive starting QB Trey Lance are learning together.
Sergio Cossio made a statement in the Lux Fight League 22 main event Thursday in Mexico.
Just a few short weeks ago, track star Sha’Carri Richardson revealed that she was healing from an abusive relationship she had with another female athlete. And now, the former partner has been identified, and has come forward to confirm the allegations. 24 year old Janeek Brown, also a track champion hailing from Kingston, Jamaica went live on Instagram for a recent interview where she addressed the situation.
After three seasons in Baltimore, wide receiver Miles Boykin was waived by the Ravens and claimed by the Steelers this offseason. Meaning he went from one side of a fierce rivalry to the other. And Boykin admits that he used to hate Pittsburgh, not only because of the Ravens-Steelers rivalry, but also because he expected [more]
Another team has wrapped its franchise tag situation while the Bengals spar with Jessie Bates.
More people are betting on the Eagles to win the Super Bowl than any other NFL team. By Dave Zangaro
The Gophers have landed a quarterback recruit for the Class of 2023. Drew Viotto, a 6-4 passer from Walled Lake, Mich., announced Friday that he has flipped his college commitment from Eastern Michigan to Minnesota. Viotto is ranked as a consensus three-star recruit and the No. 19 recruit from Michigan for the Class of 2023 by 247Sports. He is listed as a pro-style QB and also received ...