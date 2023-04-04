Raiders sign veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have their potential backup to Jimmy Garoppolo, returning to a familiar place to sign quarterback Brian Hoyer on Tuesday.

Hoyer is the latest player with New England ties to sign with the Raiders, joining the team coached by former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Former Patriots executive Dave Ziegler is Las Vegas' general manager.

Garoppolo is another one of those players who has played for the Patriots, as is recently signed wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and several others on the roster.

Hoyer's signing could be a signal the Raiders won't draft a quarterback with the No. 7 pick and focus on other areas of the team, such as defense and the offensive line. They also could select a QB, such as Florida's Anthony Richardson, who is considered more of a long-term project and bring him along slowly.

The Raiders needed a backup after losing Jarrett Stidham in free agency to the AFC West rival Denver Broncos.

Hoyer, a 15-year NFL veteran, was the Patriots' backup quarterback the past three seasons. That was one of three stints in New England; he also has played for six other teams.

He has started 40 career games and appeared in 36 others, passing for 10,668 yards with 53 touchdowns and 35 interceptions.

