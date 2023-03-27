Raids of Moscow Patriarchate churches may be ‘discriminatory’ — UN

2
The New Voice of Ukraine
·1 min read
Great Lavra Bell Tower, January 6, 2023
Great Lavra Bell Tower, January 6, 2023

The report mentions that Ukraine’s SBU security service conducted searches in monasteries, offices, educational institutions, and other properties of the UOC-MP in Kyiv, Rivne, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Volyn, Kherson, Ternopil, Poltava, and Zakarpattya oblasts.

Read also: What will happen to the Moscow Patriarchate monks at Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra?

The UN claims that in some cases, SBU officers interrogated clergy using a polygraph.

"OHCHR is concerned that the state’s activities targeting the UOC-MP could be discriminatory," the UN said.

“OHCHR also recalls the need to ensure that all those facing criminal charges enjoy the full spectrum of applicable fair trial rights.”

There have been numerous reported cases of UOC-MP clergy supporting Russia’s war on Ukraine, and several cases of priests from the Moscow-ledchurch acting as collaborators in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine.

We're bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

