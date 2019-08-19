Raiffeisen Bank International AG (VIE:RBI): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity?

As Raiffeisen Bank International AG (VIE:RBI) released its earnings announcement on 30 June 2019, analysts seem cautiously bearish, with earnings expected to grow by 14% in the upcoming year against the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 48%. By 2020, we can expect Raiffeisen Bank International’s bottom line to reach €1.4b, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of €1.2b. In this article, I've outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Raiffeisen Bank International in the longer term. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

The longer term expectations from the 16 analysts of RBI is tilted towards the positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

From the current net income level of €1.2b and the final forecast of €1.5b by 2022, the annual rate of growth for RBI’s earnings is 6.1%. EPS reaches €3.96 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €3.68 EPS today. With a current profit margin of 24%, this movement will result in a margin of 25% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Raiffeisen Bank International, I've put together three important aspects you should further research:

