Rail expert: 'The freight industry has become a mess'

7
Dylan Croll
·3 min read

i

In a Yahoo Finance interview on the Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) train derailments, Former Oregon Congressman and House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio insisted it’s high time the United States update its freight system.

“This industry needs to enter into the 21st century. They won't do it willingly because it might hurt their stock price if they made these safety investments,” DeFazio recently said (video above). “So the feds are gonna have to push them.”

Early last month, a train derailed East Palestine, Ohio, exposing nearby residents to toxic chemicals. Then, a second Norfolk Southern train derailed in Springfield, Ohio. The company said that no toxic chemicals were released in the second crash.

Darrell Wilson, assistant vice president government relations of Norfolk Southern, the company that owns the train involved in the derailment that spilled toxic chemicals, speaks during a town hall held by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in East Palestine, Ohio, U.S., March 2, 2023. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Darrell Wilson, assistant vice president government relations of Norfolk Southern, the company that owns the train involved in the derailment that spilled toxic chemicals, speaks during a town hall held by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in East Palestine, Ohio, U.S., March 2, 2023. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Defazio explained that the accidents stem from “precision scheduled railroading,” in which companies run trains of excessive lengths while cutting back on maintenance crews.

“It's been something that I've been critical about for about a decade, and it's time that the feds, both at the Federal Railroad Administration and the Surface Transportation Board, were given new tools by Congress to rein in what's going on in this industry,” DeFazio said. “The freight industry has become a mess.”

In response to the accidents, Norfolk Southern released a six-point safety plan that listed several ways the company plans to improve freight line safety. Such initiatives included several ways to to improve hot bearing detectors, devices that use signal dysfunction in railcar components.

But Defazio, who retired from Congress last year, argued that hot bearing detectors were insufficient for preventing derailments.

“We're using very primitive technology here. The braking system was invented in the Civil War era. You know, the hot-box detectors to find failing wheel bearings are not regulated, and they're quite primitive,” Defazio said. “You should have vibration detectors, real-time vibration detectors which could get bearings long before they're getting to the point of failure, so you wouldn't have these massive derailments.”

As recently reported by CNN, a 2019 study funded by the Department of Transportation found that measuring both vibration and temperature was the optimal way to avoid accidents.

Last year DeFazio introduced a bill, called the Freight Rail Shipping Fair Market Act. The bill would have increased the authority of Surface Transportation Board (a federal agency that is responsible for regulating the freight rail system) and helped them improve safety on the freight lines, according to Defazio.

He also said the bill help would have helped the economy by lowering consumer costs. The bill would have curbed rail rate increases, which force customers to pay more, among other provisions. DeFazio asserted that the legislation failed to garner support from Republicans.

“So Congress should begin with some really strong oversight and then pass legislation in both those areas to help the administration deal with this,” he said. “Right now the administration doesn't have the greatest tools.”

Dylan Croll is a reporter and researcher at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter at @CrollonPatrol.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla investigated for Model Y steering wheels that may detach during use

    Tesla shares are lower today as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is opening an investigation into the Model Y SUV over an issue with steering wheels that may fall off when the vehicle is in operation.

  • ‘The freight industry has become a mess,’ fmr. U.S. representative says

    Former House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the freight industry, Norfolk Southern’s six-point safety plan, the DOJ’s lawsuit to block a JetBlue-Spirit merger, and the outlook for railroad regulation.

  • Molson Coors stock trends higher following misplaced takeover speculation

    The Yahoo Finance Live team discusses reports Molson Coors stock spiked as the result of misplaced takeover chatter.

  • Railroads propose safety reforms after fiery Ohio derailment

    The major freight railroads announced a number of steps Wednesday that they are taking to improve safety in the wake of last month’s fiery Ohio derailment, but it’s not clear if their actions will be enough to satisfy regulators and members of Congress who are pushing for changes. Many of the proposals from the Association of American Railroads trade group focus on strengthening the network of trackside detectors that railroads use to spot problems before they can cause derailments. The railroads plan to do this by installing 1,000 more of the detectors nationwide and tweaking the way railroads use the data from them.

  • Dem Intel chair: Biden admin position on classified docs fails ‘the smell test’

    Sen. Mark Warner suggested broader consequences from Congress' lack of access to material found in the possession of the president, former president Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More of His Favorite 'Boring' Stock

    It's tough to teach an old dog new tricks and it doesn't look like Warren Buffett will be switching up his style anytime soon. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway purchased nearly 5.8 million shares of oil company Occidental Petroleum over the past few trading sessions, paying between $59.80 and $61.90 between last Friday and Tuesday, according to a regulatory filing. While the purchase was the first time since September the firm has raised its stake in the company, the $350 million investment brings Berkshire's totals stake in Occidental to over 200 million shares worth $12.2 billion.

  • Here’s a way to save Social Security that doesn’t raise taxes or cut benefits

    Based on their handling of Social Security, the 535 people in Congress are even worse. The subject under discussion is the financial crisis hurtling toward America’s pension plan. The Social Security trust fund faces an accounting hole of about $20 trillion.

  • ‘It really shouldn’t be this way’: Top economist Mohamed El-Erian blames the Fed for bad messaging and stock volatility

    Fed's Jerome Powell hinted in February that inflation hikes would slow because disinflation was underway. But on Tuesday, he seemed to backtrack.

  • Warren Buffett Adds More Occidental Petroleum

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway added to its already large Occidental Petroleum stake over the past trading sessions, a regulatory filing revealed Tuesday evening.

  • Wall Street’s most successful hedge fund just politely told Fed Chair Jay Powell to shut up

    Citadel’s Ken Griffin said the Fed cannot work magic, so it must avoid making its job of tackling inflation harder by confusing markets.

  • US job openings stay elevated as labor market remains tight

    U.S. job openings fell less than expected in January and data for the prior month was revised higher, pointing to persistently tight labor market conditions that likely will keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates for longer. But the Labor Department's monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Wednesday also hinted at some cracks in the labor market. Layoffs rose to a two-year high in January and job cuts were higher than initially thought in 2022.

  • Three Dividend Stocks to Consider Now: Morningstar

    The firm's analysts give them all wide moats, meaning they will have competitive advantages for at least 20 years.

  • Norfolk Southern to build new training center in Ohio for first responders amid derailments

    Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that Norfolk Southern Corporation will create a new training center in Ohio for first responders.

  • Packers RB Aaron Jones lobbies for Aaron Rodgers 2023 return: 'He's my quarterback'

    Aaron Jones said he hopes the 39-year-old quarterback will stay put, but added the team is ready to go with backup Jordan Love if needed in 2023.

  • Safety agency opens probe of Norfolk Southern rail accidents

    Federal investigators are opening a wide-ranging investigation into one of the nation’s biggest railroads following a fiery derailment on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border last month and several other accidents involving Norfolk Southern, including the death of a train conductor Tuesday. The National Transportation Safety Board said on Tuesday it will begin a broad look at the company's safety culture — the first such investigation within the rail industry since 2014. The board said it has sent investigation teams to look into five significant accidents involving Norfolk Southern since December 2021.

  • 15 Dividend Zombies and Kings With Longest Dividend Payouts

    In this article, we will discuss 15 dividend zombies and dividend kings with the longest dividend payouts. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Zombies and Kings With Longest Dividend Payouts. Dividend zombies are companies with century-long dividend payouts, whereas […]

  • Norfolk Southern: ‘This is an opportunity for railroads to do better,’ analyst says

    Bloomberg Intelligence Sector Head & Senior Analyst Lee Klaskow joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Norfolk Southern derailments, the transport company’s six-point safety plan, regulation, and the outlook for Norfolk Southern.

  • Itron (ITRI) Unveils Fiber MiniAP for Grid Modernization

    Itron's (ITRI) new Fiber Mini Access Point is designed to help rural electric cooperatives leverage their fiber network assets for grid modernization.

  • Retail executives spent last year getting inventories in 'great shape': Morning Brief

    After a pandemic crunch and the following glut, things seems to be just right — and the stocks are moving.

  • Bank of Canada Holds Rates at 4.5% Even as Fed Pushes Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada kept interest rates unchanged for the first time in nine meetings, saying it’s prepared to hike again if the economy veers off its forecast course.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,000Deepest Bond Yield Inversion Since Volcker Suggests Hard LandingGlobal Investors Contemplate Fallout From US Rates Reaching 6%Policymak