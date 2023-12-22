Rail fares in England to rise by 4.9% in March

Regulated train fares in England will rise by 4.9% from March, the Department for Transport has said.

The increase is be capped below inflation and will be delayed from January when hikes usually come into force.

Fares are normally increased based on July's retail price index measure of inflation which was 9%.

Passengers have faced disruption to services this year due to strikes by rail workers over the past 18 months.

About 45% of fares are regulated - they are directly influenced by the government. These include most season tickets, travelcards, some off-peak returns, and anytime tickets around major cities.