Another train with fuel explodes on a railway line in Russia

Another fuel train explosion on Russia’s Baikal-Amur Mainline signals the second phase of a strategic operation by Ukraine’s SBU to disrupt this vital railway route, sources told NV.

Russians utilize this mainline, including for military logistics purposes.

The initial incident occurred in the Severomuiskii Tunnel, prompting Russians to divert their use of the line through a bypass route known as the “Devil’s Bridge.” However, during a train’s passage on this towering 35-meter bridge, embedded explosive devices were triggered, resulting in the ignition of six tanks, Russian Telegram channels reported.

A firefighting train was dispatched to extinguish the ensuing blaze.

Ukraine’s SBU Security Service executed a controlled detonation in the Bessolov Northern Tunnel on the Baikal-Amur Mainline in Buryatia on the night of Nov. 30, NV sources reported. This railway serves as a vital connection between Russia and China.

Four explosive devices were activated during the freight train’s movement.

However, the SBU has not officially commented on this operation.

