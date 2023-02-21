Rail minister’s laptop with confidential details of strike talks is stolen from pub

Huw Merriman's laptop was stolen from a pub in Covent Garden, London - James Manning/PA

A laptop belonging to the rail minister holding confidential information about strike negotiations was stolen from a London pub, the day after the biggest strikes in more than a decade.

Police launched an investigation into the theft of Huw Merriman’s laptop on Feb 2. The investigation has since been dropped.

The theft from the bar in James Street, Covent Garden, is said to have been reported to police and Whitehall officials as soon as it was noticed around 7.30pm that day. But detectives failed to identify a suspect after exhausting all available evidence.

The laptop contained confidential details relating to rail strike negotiations, the Evening Standard reported. Sources said it was wiped remotely.

Security taken 'extremely seriously'

Asked about the incident, the Department for Transport insisted the security of government devices is taken “extremely seriously”, with laptops and mobile phones “always encrypted” to keep data safe.

The theft took place in the same week that hundreds of thousands of workers - including train drivers, teachers, university lecturers, civil servants, bus drivers and security guards - staged the biggest day of industrial action in more than a decade.

A source close to the minister confirmed to The Telegraph that the matter had been reported to the police.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Police were contacted on Thursday, Feb 2 to reports of the theft of a bag containing items including a laptop from a pub in James Street, W1.

“The victim is a man aged in his 40s. Following an investigation of all available evidence, including CCTV, no suspect was identified.

“The investigation has been closed and the victim informed of this outcome. If any further information comes to light, it will be assessed and investigated accordingly.”

A government spokesman said: “We take the security of government devices extremely seriously, which is why devices, such as laptops and mobile phones, are always encrypted so any loss does not compromise security.”