Rail passenger was stabbed repeatedly by 60-year-old before dying, Texas cops say

A fight on a MetroRail train car in Texas escalated into a fatal stabbing, authorities said.

Two men were on a rail train in Houston when a fight broke out between them, KTRK reported, citing the Houston Police Department. One man pulled a knife and began stabbing the other passenger.

Police responded to reports of the stabbing just before 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, the department said in a Nov. 22 news release. At 1150 Rusk Street, they found a 60-year-old man sitting outside the rail car on a bench.

Another man with multiple stab wounds was found unresponsive in the rail car, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died. His identity has not been released.

The 60-year-old suspect was arrested, Click 2 Houston reported. Charges have not been announced, but the case has been referred to the Harris County Grand Jury, per the release.

Investigators do not know whether the men knew each other or whether they met on the train, Fox 26 reported.

Police described this as an “isolated incident” and reassured passengers the metro rail was safe, Click2Houston reported.

