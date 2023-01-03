Rail strikes 'risk making work from home trend permanent' - live updates

Many people will work from home this week, as they did during RMT strikes in December - Leon Neal/Getty Images

The week of rail strikes that has forced many commuters to kick off 2023 working from home will encourage more workers to work from home permanently, according to City chiefs.

Britain faces the most disruptive rail strikes yet this week, with five consecutive days of action set to leave passengers stranded.

Simon French, chief economist at investment bank Panmure Gordon, said the strikes had hit the City in terms of footfall, which he expected would worsen this year.

He added the pre-Christmas strikes hugely impacted the trade of hospitality businesses in the City at their most lucrative time of the year.

He told BBC Radio 4: "Getting into the new year, we expect office trips to be considerably down.

"They are still down between 25-30pc on pre-pandemic levels because of this behavioural shift which is not just affecting metropolitan areas in the UK but around the world.

"That affects ancillary services not just in hospitality but in entertainment.

"The strikes just add another reason for people to move their patterns from temporary towards permanent."

08:48 AM

FTSE 100 surges amid energy rally

The FTSE 100 has jumped 1.8pc, marking a strong start to the New Year, as energy stocks rallied and investors waited for manufacturing data due later in the day.

The exporter-heavy blue chip index far outperformed European peers with a 0.9pc rise in 2022.

The more domestically-focused FTSE 250 midcaps rose 1.5pc, while the broader pan-European STOXX 600 gained 1.1pc.

As crude prices rose, oil majors Shell and BP gained in early trading, pushing the broader energy sector up 4.2pc.

Markets were also watching for UK manufacturing PMI data for the month of December, which is expected to have held steady year-on-year.

Cineworld dropped 17.6pc after it said it would not sell any of its assets individually, and that it had not held discussions with AMC Entertainment about the sale of any of its theatres.

Rolls-Royce rose 4.9pc to top the FTSE 100, after Jefferies raised the airplane engine maker to "buy" from "hold".

08:32 AM

Cineworld denies AMC buyout talks

Cineworld has denied being in talks with Odeon owner AMC Entertainment over a potential buyout - despite AMC saying it backed out of negotiations with the troubled cinema rival last month.

Responding to recent media reports, Cineworld said neither it nor its advisers or lenders have ever been in talks with AMC over the sale of its cinemas.

It contradicts a statement from AMC in December, which said it had been in discussions with the lenders of Cineworld over plans to acquire "certain strategic theatre assets" of the chain in the US and Europe - with negotiations since abandoned.

Cineworld, which runs the second-largest chain of cinemas in the world, filed for bankruptcy protection in the US in September after taking a big hit from weaker-than-expected audience numbers over the summer.

The group said it is going ahead with a marketing process in efforts to sell its assets for a good value and expects to begin contacting potential buyers this month.

It forms part of its plans to restructure the group and emerge from bankruptcy in the first three months of this year, which will maximise value for "moviegoers and all other stakeholders".

Cineworld - Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

08:23 AM

Hotel Chocolat agrees new Japan joint venture

Retailer and chocolate maker Hotel Chocolat has agreed a new tie-up in Japan after the costly collapse of its previous joint venture in the country.

The chain unveiled a deal with Tokyo-based Eat Creator Corporation which will include 21 Hotel Chocolat-branded shops across Japan.

Hotel Chocolat will hold a 20pc stake in the joint venture and will receive brand royalty revenues.

It said Eat Creator will provide "growth capital, new supply-side know-how and proven expertise in food brand development for the Japanese consumer".

Hotel Chocolat's previous partnership in Japan, launched in 2018, hit the buffers last year, leading the group to write off around £22m.

This pushed it to a pre-tax loss of £9.4m in the year to late June, down from a £3.7m profit a year earlier.

The deal comes after Hotel Chocolat reined in its global investment plans in 2022, shutting its direct to consumer business in the US in the year the previous Japanese joint venture hit troubles.

But trading has been more resilient in the UK, where sales rose 23pc in its previous financial year.

Hotel Chocolat - Claudiu Balaceanu

08:09 AM

Gas prices fall after mild start to winter

A warmer-than-expected start to winter across large parts of the world is rapidly easing fears of a natural gas crisis that had been predicted to trigger outages and add to pressure on power bills.

Forecasts point to temperatures above seasonal norms for most of Europe in the next two weeks, while the US expects better weather through mid-January.

It will be more comfortable too across much of China — the world's biggest gas importer — over the next 10 days, and Tokyo may see a spike around mid-January.

Gas futures are plummeting on reduced fuel consumption and the weaker outlook, with US contracts tumbling in their first trading session of 2023.

European gas on Monday briefly touched the lowest level since the war in Ukraine started.

Governments and utilities were bracing for gas shortages after Russia invaded Ukraine last year, disrupting energy deliveries and lifting global demand for LNG.

08:04 AM

British markets mixed at the open

A mixed start to the year for Britain's stock markets as ongoing worries about interest rates, China's growth and the Ukraine war continue to dampen the mood.

The FTSE 100 opened up 0.1pc to 7,519.29 while the FTSE 250 fell 0.3pc to 18,944.71.

07:55 AM

Offer to rail firms 'fair and reasonable' insists Harper

The RMT trade union must get off the picket line and "round the negotiating table", the Transport Secretary has said.

As fresh rail strikes begin, Mark Harper told Times Radio:

There is a very fair pay offer on the table which has been accepted by two of the trade unions on Network Rail. The RMT recommended that their members didn't accept it, but actually a third of their members still voted in favour of it. I think it is time that the RMT got off the picket line and round the negotiating table to try and hammer out a deal with the train operating companies and Network Rail. It is a fair and reasonable offer on the table and... this is a very difficult week for those that depend on the train to get to work, to carry out important appointments, and for businesses who depend on those commuters.

Mr Harper later added he had had "perfectly constructive discussions" with all rail union leaders when asked if he had a good relationship with the RMT's Mick Lynch.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper - Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

07:50 AM

Rising interest rates 'another reason' for businesses to be cautious

Deloitte has released a report suggesting businesses are being put off investing because of rising interest rates.

Simon French, chief economist at investment bank Panmure Gordon, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme:

Rishi Sunak, when he was chancellor, made quite an important speech towards the start of last year laying out the importance of business investment as they key tenet of economic revival in the UK. It has to be said since the Brexit referendum business investment has flatlined which has been a big part of the reason why the UK economy has grown slower than similar economic performance inside the European Union. But interest rates that went up last year add another reason why businesses might be quite cautious in terms of investing, certainly fueled by debt capital. It has to be said though that underperformance of business of investment was during a period when interest rates were at exceptionally low levels and corporate credit was readily available. To link a cycle of business investment solely to the cost of credit and interest rates, I think, is incorrect. There is certainly a much broader range of factors. But certainly it is unhelpful.

07:45 AM

Rail deal 'within touching distance'

Network Rail's chief negotiator with the RMT believes a deal on the strikes is "within touching distance".

Members of the Rail Maritime and Transport union are walking out for four days this week, with drivers represented by the Aslef union also striking on Thursday.

Tim Shoveller, Network Rail's chief negotiator with the rail unions, said he was upbeat for the new year, having got two trade unions to agree to the deal being offered by rail operators.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme:

What we're saying to the RMT is that it’s very clear from the referendum that they held that it was rushed and it didn’t give time for people to ask the genuine questions there are associated with the reform elements of this deal. We know which areas have been misunderstood by some of our staff and we want to work with the RMT now to make sure we can make clarifications where there have been misunderstandings and put the deal out again. We only need 2,000 people who voted no last time to change their vote and the deal will pass. We think that's within touching distance.

07:20 AM

Good morning

Another year, another wave of strikes.

Whether you are reading this in the office or at home in your joggers, welcome and happy new year.

The strikes affecting rail services throughout this week could make the shift towards working from home "from temporary towards permanent" according to economists at City investment bank Panmure Gordon.

Here is what you need to know, below.

What happened overnight

Asian shares recovered from early losses as investors weighed the near-term costs of Covid infections in China against the longer-term benefits of a complete reopening of the world's second-largest economy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.5pc, having been down more than 1pc in choppy early trading.

Liquidity was lacking as Japanese markets were shut for a holiday, making for some choppy moves. Nikkei futures were trading at 25,750 compared with the last close for the cash index of 26,094.

Investors were encouraged by a 1.3pc bounce in the Hang Seng, which had been off more than 2pc at one stage, while Chinese blue chips inched up 0.2pc.

A batch of surveys had showed China's factory activity shrank at the sharpest pace in nearly three years as Covid infections swept through production lines.

"China is entering the most dangerous weeks of the pandemic," warned analysts at Capital Economics.

The yen strengthened as much as 1pc against the dollar to touch 129.52 per dollar — the highest level since May.

The advance follows sustained efforts by the Bank of Japan to depress yields on government debt, with the stronger yen indicating that traders believe the central bank will be forced to reduce its easy policy settings.