Rail tampering case closed after North Fort Myers man completes diversion program

A North Fort Myers man is suspected of tampering with railroad track safety equipment at Seminole Gulf Railway, 8100 Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers on Oct. 12. A railyard surveillance camera caught a photo of the suspect.

A North Fort Myers man facing charges of tampering with railroad safety equipment in Lee County has completed a pre-trial diversion program and his case closed.

Jon Cassel, 67, was arrested on a charge of interfering with railroad track or equipment after he was identified as the man seen Oct. 10 on security video in a fenced and marked no trespassing area.

Lee County court notices listed the cancelling of Cassel's next court appearance as well as a confirmation that he had completed pre-trial diversion and the state attorney would not prosecute.

A report from the Lee County Sheriff's Office said surveillance video near Seminole Gulf Railway tracks in North Fort Myers showed a man in dark clothing drive a red Ford Ranger into the no-trespass area, walk around the tracks, switch apparatus and pull the signal wire over the tracks.

Investigators inspected the track area and found a signal wire had been run over and damaged by a train.

A Sheriff's Office unit was called to the Seminole Gulf Passenger Center off Colonial Boulevard on Oct. 15 for a suspicious vehicle report involving a red Ford Ranger.

The vehicle's owner, Cassel, was located as a passenger on the company's Murder Mystery Dinner Train and escorted off.

The Sheriff's Office report said Cassel identified himself as the man in the surveillance footage.

