Rail union BMWED members reject contract deal with U.S. railroads

FILE PHOTO: Containers are stored at the Port of Savannah
2
·1 min read

(Reuters) - A union representing employees who build and maintain tracks said on Monday its members rejected the tentative contract deal with a committee representing major U.S. freight railroads.

The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes (BMWED), which represents more 11,000 workers, said the rejection results in a "status quo" period where the union will reengage bargaining with the Class I freight carriers.

The union said the vote "indicates that there is a lot of work to do to establish goodwill and improve the morale that has been broken by the railroads' executives and Wall Street hedge fund managers".

Last month, President Joe Biden announced that other unions, including those representing thousands of workers, and the National Carriers' Conference Committee (NCCC) had reached a tentative deal, staving off a costly strike that could have crippled U.S. supply chains.

So far, only four of the 12 unions have ratified the agreement.

Rail parties had agreed to a cooling-off period, a standard part of ratification process in case vote fails in order to avert any shutdown, Reuters had reported earlier last month.

In September, a division of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers reached an improved tentative contract deal with the NCCC after its members rejected it earlier.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Recommended Stories

  • CNN journalists apologise for entering site of deadly Thai nursery attack

    CNN stopped pulled the video footage collected by the two journalists from their broadcasts and removed it from their website

  • Rick Scott, Tom Cotton to campaign for Herschel Walker amid abortion controversy: report

    Georgia Senate candidate Hershel Walker will get a campaign boost from GOP senators on Tuesday, amid an abortion controversy that arose last week.

  • Trump knocks Pelosi over stalled stock trading ban

    Former President Trump on Sunday knocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) over Democrats’ failure to bring a bill that would ban lawmakers from trading stocks to the floor before the midterm elections. “Look at her stocks. I mean, she did better than Warren Buffett. I don’t know about her husband. I don’t know who…

  • No 10 steps up energy-saving information campaign – days after move ruled out

    Ministers are stepping up a campaign advising people on how to cut their energy bills, days after Number 10 blocked plans to do so.

  • Will an October surprise matter in Georgia? Walker abortion story a midterm test

    Allegations levied at Republican candidate Herschel Walker may not be a fatal blow in Georgia midterm Senate election, observers say.

  • North Korea confirms simulated use of nukes to ‘wipe out’ enemies

    North Korea says its recent missile launches were the simulated use of its tactical battlefield nuclear weapons to “hit and wipe out” potential targets.

  • IMF, World Bank Warn of Increasing Risk of Global Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- The heads of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank warned of a rising risk of a global recession as advanced economies slow and faster inflation forces the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates, adding to the debt pressures on developing nations.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No Poss

  • Biden surveys Florida by air, meets with DeSantis in Fort Myers: recap

    FEMA will activate programs for temporary housing for those affected by Hurricane Ian, the administrator announced while traveling with Biden.

  • Fed's Brainard: Policy taking hold on economy, with full impact still months ahead

    Tighter U.S. monetary policy has begun to be felt in an economy that may be slowing faster than expected, but the full brunt of Federal Reserve interest rate increases still won't be apparent for months, Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said Monday. "Output has decelerated so far this year by more than anticipated, suggesting that policy tightening is having some effect" in sectors like housing that are directly influenced by borrowing costs for home mortgages, Brainard said in comments prepared for delivery to a National Association for Business Economics conference. "In other sectors, lags in transmission mean that policy actions to date will have their full effect on activity in coming quarters, and the effect on price setting may take longer."With foreign central banks all pulling in the same direction towards higher rates to fight inflation, she said, "the moderation in demand should be reinforced" even further.

  • U.S. Congress could be in for bruising debt-ceiling fight after midterms

    If Republicans win control of the U.S. House of Representatives in November's midterm elections, they expect to use a powerful and potentially dangerous tool as leverage in their dealings with Democratic President Joe Biden: The federal debt ceiling. The U.S. Treasury is expected to reach its mandated $31.4 trillion borrowing limit in 2023, and Republicans ranging from hard-line conservatives to moderates see that as an opportunity to curb Biden's spending on Democratic initiatives such as climate change and new social programs. "It's critical that we're prepared to use the leverage we have," said Representative Scott Perry, chairman of the hard-line House Freedom Caucus, which could see greater influence if Republicans win control in the Nov. 8 election, as nonpartisan election forecasters say is likely.

  • US warns Hong Kong against helping sanctioned individuals

    The U.S. warned Hong Kong on Monday that its status as a financial center could be affected if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals, days after a luxury yacht connected to a sanctioned Russian tycoon docked in the city. “The possible use of Hong Kong as a safe haven by individuals evading sanctions from multiple jurisdictions further calls into question the transparency of the business environment,” said a U.S. State Department spokesperson in a statement.

  • Fake heiress Anna Sorokin discusses her life after immigration custody

    The convicted swindler Anna Sorokin, pending a fight over her deportation to Germany, spoke to the New York Times about how important it is to her to remain in New York.

  • UPDATE 2-JPMorgan CEO Dimon warns of recession in 6 to 9 months - CNBC

    JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said the United States and the global economy could tip into a recession by the middle of the next year, CNBC reported on Monday. Runaway inflation, big interest rates hikes, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the unknown effects of the Federal Reserve's quantitative easing policy are among the indicators of a potential recession, he said in an interview to the business news channel.

  • Investigation Launched After Video Shows Woman in Bikini Exiting Calif. Fire Truck at Strip Club

    "If the investigation concludes that this video is as bad as it looks, then heads must roll," San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo says

  • Family dogs kill 2 Tennessee children, injure mom who tried to stop mauling, family says

    The attack took place outside of the family's Memphis home. The two children were found dead at the scene.

  • Seattle police seek help in identifying man who entered home near UW, assaulted female student

    Officers received a call from residents of the house in the 4700 block of 18th Avenue Northeast after they were awakened by the man at 5 a.m.

  • Police continue investigation Saturday into Excelsior Springs kidnapping, sexual assault

    A malnourished victim apparently broke free from a home early Friday morning, screaming for neighbors to help her, police said. One person has been arrested and charged.

  • Search for Georgia toddler missing for 4 days continues amid hope of finding him alive

    Authorities in Chatham County, Georgia, wrapped up a fourth day of searching unsuccessfully for missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon, but authorities still hope

  • Serial 'jogger rapist' to be released from Oregon prison

    An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his maximum sentence. Richard Gillmore, arrested in 1986 and called the “jogger rapist” because he staked out victims as he ran by their homes, admitted to raping nine girls in the Portland area in the 1970s and 80s but was only convicted in one case because of the statute of limitations. In 1987, a jury found him guilty of raping 13-year-old Tiffany Edens, his last known victim, in December 1986.

  • This North Carolina city again ranks among the nation’s safest. Here’s why

    The city has landed in the top 10 for a third straight year.