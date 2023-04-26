Rail workers stop train to rescue three-year-old stuck on the tracks
A toddler was rescued by rail workers after wandering onto tracks in New York. The video was provided by MTA to USA TODAY with faces blurred.
Five quick-thinking rail workers leaving Tarrytown, New York, spotted a toddler on the train tracks and sprung into action.
A railroad conductor in New York sprinted to scoop up a 3-year-old boy who had wandered dangerously close to the electrified third rail, officials said this week. Engineer William Kennedy, who was operating a southbound train April 6, was the first to spot the boy on Metro-North Railroad tracks near Tarrytown, north of New York City, and sent out an emergency radio message, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said in a news release.
Moment three-year-old boy rescued from train tracksMetropolitan Transportation Authority, State of New York
