Railroad group warns that car flaw could cause derailments

4
JOSH FUNK
·1 min read

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The main U.S. railroad trade group took the rare step Thursday of warning railroads to take certain cars out of service because they could cause a derailment like the ones that have been grabbing headlines recently.

Norfolk Southern discovered a problem with loose wheels on a railcar Wednesday and sent out its warning a day later, according to the Association of American Railroads.

The trade group said the problem was linked to new wheel sets that were installed on specialized steel coil cars beginning in August. The association said all of the cars with those wheels should be inspected and have their wheels replaced immediately.

AAR spokeswoman Jessica Kahanek said it wasn't immediately clear how many railcars might be impacted or their location.

Railroad safety has been in the spotlight since a fiery Norfolk Southern derailment in Ohio last month. Roughly half of the town of East Palestine had to be evacuated after several hazardous materials cars caught fire. The railroad's CEO was answering questions about that wreck at a Congressional hearing on Thursday.

Three other derailments have been reported across the country in the past week, although none of those involved hazardous materials.

None of the recent derailments have been linked to the cars with loose wheels that the trade group issued its warning about. The National Transportation Safety Board is in the early stages of its investigations of those train crashes.

Recommended Stories

  • Norfolk Southern derailment ‘is a wake-up call,’ professor says

    Northwestern University Professor Emeritus of Civil & Environmental Engineering Joseph L&nbsp; Schofer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Ohio train derailment, railroad regulation, employment struggles across the railroad space, and the outlook for Norfolk Southern.

  • Norfolk Southern: ‘This is an opportunity for railroads to do better,’ analyst says

    Bloomberg Intelligence Sector Head & Senior Analyst Lee Klaskow joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Norfolk Southern derailments, the transport company’s six-point safety plan, regulation, and the outlook for Norfolk Southern.

  • Railroads propose safety reforms after fiery Ohio derailment

    The major freight railroads announced a number of steps Wednesday that they are taking to improve safety in the wake of last month’s fiery Ohio derailment, but it’s not clear if their actions will be enough to satisfy regulators and members of Congress who are pushing for changes. Many of the proposals from the Association of American Railroads trade group focus on strengthening the network of trackside detectors that railroads use to spot problems before they can cause derailments. The railroads plan to do this by installing 1,000 more of the detectors nationwide and tweaking the way railroads use the data from them.

  • Norfolk Southern’s call to burn derailed train cars ‘jaw-dropping’, Senate hears

    Local official tells panel of chaotic response Ohio derailment and operator’s chief executive makes first appearance before Congress

  • 5 Spice Blends For Time-Crunched Cooks

    Spice blends can be a lifesaver for busy cooks. Not only do they save time, but they also provide a flavor-packed punch to meals in no time at all. With just one spoonful, you can have your dish tasting like it’s been simmered all day! To use spice blends, simply measure out the desired amount… Continue reading 5 Spice Blends For Time-Crunched Cooks

  • Upsetting China is the Government's biggest taboo, as I found out the hard way

    Boris Johnson’s father, Stanley Johnson, will soon be on his way to Xingjiang province in China. Home to the persecuted Uyghur population, the remote region makes for an unlikely tourist destination, but the veteran environmentalist won’t be on holiday: he’ll be making a film. As an unashamed Sinophile, he is unlikely to say anything that upsets Beijing.

  • Founder of Love's Travel Stops dies in Oklahoma at age 85

    Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores says the founder of the truck stop chain known for its red and yellow heart logo, “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” motto and in-store showers has died. The company announced on its website that Tom Love died Tuesday in Oklahoma City. Love and his wife, Judy, founded what became Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores as Musket Corporation in 1964, according to the statement.

  • Two Iowa teenagers die in Dallas County crash on snow-covered highway

    The Dallas County sheriff said the victims in the crash were "school-age teenagers" who are related.

  • US railroad group warns carriers to stop using cars with loose wheels

    A group representing major U.S. railroads on Thursday warned carriers to stop using rail cars with loose wheels until those wheel sets can be replaced. The Association of American Railroads (AAR) said Norfolk Southern had identified loose wheels on a series of cars that present an increased risk of an out of gage derailment. Norfolk Southern has been under fire after a number of derailments of its trains, particularly one it operated on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio that caused cars carrying toxic vinyl chloride and other hazardous chemicals to spill and catch fire.

  • Norfolk Southern brings apology, aid to Senate derailment hearing

    CEO Alan Shaw said his railroad supports the goal of improving rail safety, but he also defended the railroad's record.

  • SEE IT: East Palestine resident posts photos of residue on walls, says house 'reeks' of chemical smells

    An East Palestine, Ohio, resident forced to relocate to a hotel is continuing to deal with the impact of a train derailment that disrupted the small town's way of life in February.

  • Biggest Military Pay Raise in Decades Proposed by White House

    The proposal for a 5.2% bump in basic military pay is part of the administration's overall request for $842 billion in Pentagon funding for fiscal 2024.

  • Bernie grills Norfolk Southern CEO over paid sick days

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on March 9 pushed Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw on guaranteeing paid sick leave for all the railroad’s workers.

  • Letters to the editor: Fox News needs to be punished; wrong about fish farms

    Letters include that Fox News should lose its broadcast license; and correcting misinformation about fish farms.

  • A Bull Market May Be Forming. What to Know on the Anniversary of the Financial Crisis Low.

    Fourteen years ago, the stock market was on the cusp of one of the most improbable bull markets in history. Today, history may be repeating itself.

  • Missouri voters could restore abortion rights in 2024

    Missouri voters could decide on whether to restore abortion rights in the state if constitutional amendments made public Thursday make it to the 2024 ballot. The proposals would amend Missouri's Constitution to protect abortion rights and pregnant women, as well as access to birth control. The Missouri proposals are backed by a new group called Missourians for Constitutional Freedom, which has hired at least one Missouri Democratic strategist.

  • What Former Prosecutor Says Was a ‘Jaw-Dropping’ Moment In Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial

    Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was recently convicted of killing his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul. During the trial, Murdaugh surprised the courtroom when he took the stand in his own defense. Many say it was that testimony – and the lies that were revealed – that sealed his fate and led to two consecutive life sentences. In the video above from Thursday’s episode of Dr. Phil, “Murdaugh Murder Trial: Dissection of the Guilty Verdict,” former Prosecutor Loni Coombs and Court TV reporter Vinnie Politan discuss Murdaugh’s alibi, how the timeline of the night of the murders was crucial, and the numerous lies Murdaugh told. On Thursday, hear from a trial juror. Then, on Friday, “Alex Murdaugh Guilty: His Body Language of Lies,” hear how body language experts say Murdaugh’s body language gave away his lies. Check local listings to see where you can watch. WATCH: What Juror Says Sealed Alex Murdaugh’s Fate Juror Says Alex Murdaugh’s Shocking Admission Led To His Conviction TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Outrageous news story in your town?

  • The Royal Family Skipped Princess Lilibet's Christening Despite an Invitation From Harry and Meghan

    The young royal was officially christened during an intimate ceremony in Montecito.

  • Michelle Yeoh deleted an Instagram post about the lack of diversity at the Oscars as people point out it may have violated rules by mentioning Cate Blanchett

    Yeoh shared the post a few hours before voting for this year's awards closed, which many have taken as a slight against her fellow nominee, Blanchett.

  • Arizona will see warmer weather, melting snow and increasing flood risk in these areas

    Temperatures will reach the low to mid-80s in metro Phoenix this weekend. Cloudy, rainy weather is expected in northern Arizona,