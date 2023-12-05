Railroad museum goes off rails letting satanic temple display at tree festival | Letters

The Satanic Temple of Wisconsin joined this year's Festival of Trees at the National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon. Although its name may shock some visitors, the organization says it represents peace, equality, empathy and an end to tyrannical thinking and injustice.

I found the article in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel relating to the promotion of a tree from the The Satanic Temple of Wisconsin in the Festival of Trees at National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon most disturbing (“Gallagher upset by Satanic Temple’s entry at tree festival,” Nov. 29).

CEO of the museum, Jacqueline Frank’s, quote: “Children are going to come across this in other parts of their life, and maybe not with their parents...it's a good, very neutral way to be able to introduce these concepts and talk about what your personal beliefs are."

How is it the roll of the museum to educate/introduce/indoctrinate the “personal beliefs” of children? Furthermore, why would the non-profit museum want to dilute its stated purpose to educate visitors about the value of railroads and its history?

The museum should stick to the “train business” and not derail into trending, social topics. They need to take note what happened to Major League Baseball and the National Football League when they entered an arena completely outside of their respective ballparks: a significant loss of a fan base and corresponding revenue.

Given this “off the rails” activity of the museum, it is no wonder why the Wisconsin Legislature sought to reduce taxpayer subsidies to the museum in the last state budget?

Daniel J. Gabler, Bayside

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Satanic Temple of Wisconsin shouldn't be part of Christmas tree fest