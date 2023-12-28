Railroad projects underway in Wilmington. Here's what's happening.

If you’re a driver in Wilmington, it’s likely that at some point during your travel time, whether on your way to work or to a social outing, you’ve been delayed by railroad construction.

In the past few weeks alone, lanes on both 16th and 17th street near Marstellar and Wright streets, were closed as crews worked to make railroad repairs. Back in October, the railroad crossing on Oleander Drive near Wooster and Dawson streets was also closed.

Railroads have been a core feature of Wilmington since 1840 when construction of the Wilmington and Weldon railroad was finally completed. Since then, railroads have played an essential transportation role throughout the area.

With all the railroads, though, comes the imminent need for upkeep. That’s exactly why locals have had to deal with recent railroad crossing closures.

The recent closures that residents have had to face come from freight transportation supplier CSX’s network-wide infrastructure maintenance program. The repairs are meant to address concerns about the nearby roads and smooth out the asphalt transitions at the crossings.

However, CSX isn’t the only organization looking into repairs. NCDOT’s Rail Division just announced that its investing $10.2 million as part of 50-50 matching grant funding for rail infrastructure projects along 10 short-line railroads and at the North Carolina Ports.

“These projects are important investments to ensure our infrastructure can support growing transportation demands and economic development opportunities,” said Jason Orthner, the NCDOT rail director.

The North Carolina State Ports Authority will provide $2,780,890 for construction of new tracks at the Port of Wilmington and the Wilmington Terminal Railroad will provide $590,846 for track upgrades to the Dock Lead.

Furthermore, the city of Wilmington is still working on its rail-realignment project. While construction has yet to begin, the project’s goal is to replace and improve the current freight rail route between the Port of Wilmington and Navassa. The desire is to create a shorter route that doesn’t pass through some of the city’s busiest areas.

It looks as if the railroad projects won’t cease anytime soon either. Earlier this year, Aubrey Parsley, the city’s director of rail realignment, said that the timeline for the project is uncertain as the city is looking to “wrap up the environmental document for rail realignment this year and thereafter it will take a number of years to figure out the full funding picture…,” he said.

