Railroad sale surprise: Norfolk Southern returns missing $500K to Cincinnati taxpayers

A view of the Norfolk Southern rail yard in Cincinnati. A proposed sale of Cincinnati Southern Railway to Norfolk Southern Corp. was passed by the railway board. Currently, Cincinnati receives $25 million a year from leasing the railroad to Norfolk Southern.

As the board that oversees the Cincinnati Southern Railway prepares next month to ask voters to approve selling the city-owned railroad, the buyer, Norfolk Southern Corp., has agreed to pay a higher transaction fee than the board last sought.

The deal, outlined in a surprise railroad board meeting Tuesday, returns $500,000 to taxpayers, an amount that was originally promised in a memorandum of agreement. The accelerated transaction fee is now $5 million again, instead of $4.5 million.

In an April report, The Enquirer questioned whether the reduction was legal under the city charter.

As part of the $1.6 billion railroad sale, Norfolk Southern originally agreed to cut the railway board a check up front for $5 million once the board agreed to put it before voters. The money was to pay for costs associated with executing the plan – including half the cost of the estimated $1 million for a political campaign to sell it to voters.

Documents obtained by The Enquirer – some that the city at first redacted – revealed the board may have resolved the issue by agreeing to accept $500,000 less for taxpayers.

The problem: A 2002 charter amendment bans taxpayers’ money from being used for political purposes.

Board President Paul Muething in April denied the switch was made to free up funds for Norfolk Southern to bankroll a political campaign itself. He said the fee was meant to defray costs related to the sale, and without the campaign, those costs would be less, hence the smaller fee.

The board unanimously approved the new agreement Tuesday.

There was no public discussion Tuesday of why the fee was increased back to $5 million, which was negotiated by Muething. After the meeting, he declined to comment about the reason for the increase. No rail board member questioned the increase back to $5 million.

The new deal, if voters approve the sale, also allows the deal to close in March of 2024, instead of immediately. In exchange Norfolk Southern will pay an additional $20 million to $28 million in lost interest income, Muething said.

"We are proud of the deal the CSR Board of Trustees negotiated with Norfolk Southern," Muething said in a press release distributed to the media immediately after the vote. "The deal is now even better for the citizens of Cincinnati with the amended and restated agreement."

The Cincinnati Southern Railway Board is governed by a five-member independent board appointed by the mayor. While members aren't elected, they are accountable to taxpayers, who paid for the railroad to be built 142 years ago and own all the lease money associated with it.

After the fee reduction came to light earlier this year, Tom Brinkman, a former lawmaker, filed a complaint with Cincinnati City Council. He accused the five-member railroad board of malfeasance and asked council to remove the board members. Council members earlier this month found no problem with the lesser fee and no malfeasance.

The railway board originally approved the sale Nov. 21.

The sale will still have to be approved by Cincinnati voters. No decision has been made about when that will happen, but the board has previously said it hoped the sale would go to voters as soon as this November. The board is next scheduled to meet July 13.

Under the deal, the rail board would sell the railroad and use the proceeds to create a trust fund called Building Our Future. The railway board would oversee the fund and hire a financial manager to handle investments. The investment money earned would then be given to the city to use for capital needs.

The board wants to sell the railroad because it says money from the investment fund is greater than lease payments and the city needs the money for long-delayed maintenance projects. Leasing to another railroad company is not an option because Norfolk Southern's lease with the city allows for a 25-year renewal.

Follow the money: A timeline

On June 24, 2022, the railroad board entered into what was called a "non-binding memorandum of understanding" which outlined the purchase of the railroad. It said the Cincinnati Southern Railway Board would sell the railroad to Norfolk Southern for $1.6 billion, plus pay a transaction fee of $25 million. Of that $25 million, $5 million was considered a non-refundable "accelerated transaction fee" that was to be paid once the railroad board made its final vote to sell via an "asset purchase agreement." That happened Nov. 21, 2022, on the heels of a public announcement that the deal was happening. That document was shared publicly, but instead of $5 million upfront, the amount was reduced to $4.5 million.

At the time the memorandum of agreement had not been shared publicly, but it and other records have been released throughout the past eight months.

Here's what happened, according to records documenting the deal:

July 2022: Two working drafts of the asset purchase agreement, one on July 1 that the railroad board sent to Norfolk Southern and another on July 29 that Norfolk Southern returned to the railroad board, showed no change to the $5 million amount.

July 26, 2022: Railroad board president Muething, railroad board member Mark Mallory and Mike McClellan, senior vice president and chief strategy officer of Norfolk Southern, went to dinner at Prime, a downtown Cincinnati steakhouse. At that meeting, Norfolk Southern gave the railroad board members a two-page, 21-point table that Norfolk Southern titled, "Highlights of proposed NS changes to CSR purchase and sale agreement." Among the points is one that says the agreement "assigns responsibility for costs" of "Cincinnati voter approval" to the accelerated transaction fee. So, it would be the railroad board, with this money, paying for the political campaign.

Sometime over the following month: Muething learned about the charter amendment that says the city can't help provide any financial support for a political campaign.

Aug. 23, 2022: Materials provided to the railroad board ahead of a board meeting scheduled for last Aug. 24 included an internal working draft of the sale agreement dated Aug. 19, with edits from the railroad board's attorneys. Here, too, the accelerated transaction fee is listed as $5 million.

Aug. 23, 2022: Those same meeting preparation materials include a memo Muething wrote to the railroad board in which he proposes reducing the amount of the accelerated transaction fee that was to be paid to the railroad board in order to offset the cost Norfolk Southern would have to pay for the campaign. Muething wrote: "They are reacting to us telling them that (the Cincinnati Southern Railway) can't spend its money supporting or trying to pass the referendum. They say they thought that this was one of the intended uses of the $5 million transaction fee. I would propose that we agree that the transaction fee be reduced by 50% of the money which (Norfolk Southern) spends supporting the passage of the referendum up to $1,000,000."

The first line of that paragraph was redacted when the city of Cincinnati first gave the memo to The Enquirer. A follow-up email questioning the legal reasoning for the redaction, which was copied to Enquirer attorneys, prompted the city to provide the entire memo.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Norfolk Southern to return $500K to Cincinnati taxpayers in rail deal