Railroad strike wouldn't be an economic black swan, Goldman Sachs chief economist says

A potential railroad strike in the U.S. shouldn't be viewed as a black swan event, according to Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius, but it could still have an impact on the economy.

"I don't think it's a black swan," Hatzius told Yahoo Finance Live at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Monday (video above). "I think it's an indication, along with other indications of more labor strife and maybe more tensions, that labor still has a very significant amount of market power relative to the last several decades. The labor market is extremely tight. Employers have to concede bigger wage increases and better working conditions, and strikes are sometimes the consequence of that."

More than 90,000 workers at the country's freight railroads, including Union Pacific, BNSF, CSX, and Norfolk Southern, could go on strike should the railroads fail to reach an agreement with unions by Friday, Sept. 16. Workers are demanding higher wages and better overall treatment, especially around scheduling and time off.

A BNSF rail terminal worker monitors the departure of a freight train, on June 15, 2021, in Galesburg, Ill. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, File)

If a railroad strike occurs, 30% of the country's freight could come to a screeching halt, the Federal Railroad Administration estimated. That could amount to an economic hit to the tune of $2 billion a day.

Supply chain pressures have begun to ease from the worst of the pandemic, though that could change if there is a stoppage. Any strike could cause inflation — particularly in food prices — to push higher again at a time when households are already struggling to make ends meet.

But Goldman's Hatzius played down the impact of a railroad strike on food prices.

"I don't think it's going to have a major impact on food prices, certainly beyond the very near term," Hatzius said.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube