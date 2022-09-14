Amtrak Cancels All Long-Distance Trains as Potential Railway Strike Looms

Brittany Bernstein
·3 min read

Amtrak has canceled all of its long-distance routes beginning Thursday in preparation for a potential railroad workers strike.

If BNSF, Union Pacific and CSX and unions representing some 115,000 freight railway workers cannot come to an agreement by Friday, the workers plan to strike.

While Amtrak workers are not involved in the labor dispute, most of the company’s long routes operate on track that is owned and maintained by the freight railroads.

“While we are hopeful that parties will reach a resolution, Amtrak has now begun phased adjustments to our service in preparation for a possible freight rail service interruption later this week,” Amtrak said in a statement.

The statement added: “Such an interruption could significantly impact intercity passenger rail service, as Amtrak operates almost all of our 21,000 route miles outside the Northeast Corridor (NEC) on track owned, maintained, and dispatched by freight railroads. These initial adjustments include canceling all Long Distance trains and could be followed by impacts to most State-Supported routes.”

The Amtrak news came after a labor union that represents U.S. railroad workers said its 4,900 members voted against a deal its leaders had reached with U.S. freight railroads.

The union, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), had been one of ten labor groups to tentatively agree to contract recommendations made by a nonpartisan panel appointed by President Biden, the Wall Street Journal reported. Two other unions have yet to reach a deal, the report adds.

“IAM freight rail members are skilled professionals who have worked in difficult conditions through a pandemic to make sure essential products get to their destinations,” the union said in a statement on Wednesday announcing the results of the vote.

The statement adds: “We look forward to continuing that vital work with a fair contract that ensures our members and their families are treated with the respect they deserve for keeping America’s goods and resources moving through the pandemic.”

A new poll by SMART-TED, one of the biggest railroad unions, reveals that 78 percent of its workers would reject the proposed deal.

Now, officials from both sides are set to meet Wednesday with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh as the White House aims to facilitate an agreement before Friday. If an agreement cannot be reached by Friday at 12:01 a.m., the unions have threatened to strike.

While the meeting occurs in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Republicans plan to introduce a bill by Senators Roger Wicker of Mississippi and Richard Burr of North Carolina that would require both sides to accept the contract recommendations made by the presidential panel in order to avoid a crippling shutdown of U.S. freight railways.

At issue is a points-based attendance policy for conductors and engineers that union leaders say punish workers for missing work for routine doctors visits and family medical emergencies.

The two largest unions have said their members will not agree to a deal that does not address the issue and the railroads have not shown a willingness to change the policy.

The Republican legislation, which would only force both sides to adopt the board’s recommendations in the event that an agreement is not reached by the Friday deadline, may have difficulty advancing in Congress as it is unclear whether Democrats would support the measure.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday that he believes both sides should agree to the board’s recommendations.

“The president’s board has made a recommendation as to how this should be settled, and unless [President Biden] changed his position the president apparently supports the position of the presidential board,” McConnell said. “That seems to me to be the perfect place to get the strike settled.”

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • One union rejects deal days ahead of rail strike deadline

    Members of one union rejected a tentative deal with the largest U.S. freight railroads Wednesday while three other unions remained at the bargaining table just days ahead of a strike deadline, threatening to intensify snarls in the nation's supply chain that have contributed to rising prices. About 4,900 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 19 voted to reject the tentative agreement negotiated by IAM leadership with the railroads, the union said Wednesday. Government officials and a variety of businesses are bracing for the possibility of a nationwide rail strike that would paralyze shipments of everything from crude and clothing to cars, a potential calamity for businesses that have struggled for more than two years due to COVID-19 related supply chain breakdowns.

  • Railroad Workers Are Threatening to Strike. It’s Not About the Money.

    A work stoppage at the major freight railroads would cost billions of dollars a day and create supply-chain snarls in everything from agriculture to automobiles.

  • U.S. stocks extend losses in final hour of trading, Dow down nearly 200 points

    U.S. stocks traded lower in the final hour of trading on Wednesday with three indexes turning lower after morning gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 184 points and the S&P 500 lost 0.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite declined by 0.1%. Investors were struggling to find their footing after three benchmark indexes Tuesday saw their worst daily losses since June 2020 as August's disappointing inflation data likely implied another historically large interest-rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

  • Biden administration races to avert rail shutdown; smaller union rejects deal

    DETROIT/LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Biden administration officials, keen to avert a potential rail shutdown that could disrupt cargo shipments and impede food and fuel supplies, hosted labor contract talks on Wednesday as one of the smaller unions involved in the dispute rejected a deal and Amtrak canceled long-distance passenger trips. Railroads including Union Pacific, Berkshire Hathaway's BNSF and Norfolk Southern have until a minute after midnight on Friday to reach tentative deals with three holdout unions representing about 60,000 workers before a work stoppage affecting freight and Amtrak could begin. A union representing about 4,900 machinists, mechanics and maintenance personnel said on Wednesday its members voted to reject its tentative deal, as other unions could choose to do.

  • Tough times have begun one day after Kenya's new president was sworn in

    For many Kenyans, life was unbearable during former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s reign. But just one day after new president William Ruto’s inauguration, life is about to get more onerous, with the imminent lifting of a fuel subsidy that has kept the price of petrol, diesel and kerosene the lowest in eastern Africa.

  • Potential railroad strike threatens U.S. economy, supply chains

    Contract negotiations between railroad workers' unions and railways remain stalled. The Biden administration is now actively trying to avert a potential strike that could have a major impact on the economy, supply chains and travel. Wall Street Journal reporter Esther Fung joined CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss the latest.

  • Over 80,000 BNSF rail workers may strike for first time since 1991. Here's what's at stake

    BNSF rail workers are negotiating a new contract through their unions and are weighing the possibility of striking

  • EXPLAINER: Rail strike would impact consumers, businesses

    Commuters, food producers, refineries and others could all be affected if there is a nationwide rail strike at the end of this week. The Biden administration was putting pressure on railroads and unions Wednesday to settle their differences and avert a strike. Business groups are telling Congress to step in and block a strike.

  • US indicts Iranians who hacked power company, women's shelter

    The US Department of Justice announced an indictment Wednesday against three Iranian hackers who used ransomware to extort a battered women's shelter and a power company.

  • Biden’s student debt forgiveness is a slippery slope that will make tuition inflation worse and hurt the U.S. economy

    Can't cover your bills? Don't worry. Uncle Sam is in a forgiving mood, writes Vitaliy Katsenelson.

  • Taking a $1,200 cab ride from Idaho to Oregon shows the cruelty of Idaho’s abortion ban

    The post-Roe dystopia, though, is just getting going. │ Opinion

  • Latest poll: Connecticut Gov. Lamont leads Bob Stefanowski by 10 points

    Gov. Ned Lamont leads Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski by 10 points in the latest poll as the two antagonists keep battling with less than two months before the gubernatorial election. Lamont was ahead Tuesday in the survey by WTNH / The Hill / Emerson College Polling with 9% still undecided. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points. Another 4% of self-described likely ...

  • Russian consumer prices drop for 10th week as rate-setting meeting looms

    Russian consumer prices fell for a 10th straight week, led by a drop in prices for some staple vegetables, data showed on Wednesday, just two days before the central bank is expected to trim interest rates for the sixth time this year. Sluggish consumer demand and the rouble's strength over the past few months have also slowed inflation. The consumer price index dipped 0.03% in the week to Sept. 12 after easing 0.13% a week earlier, the federal statistics service Rosstat said on Wednesday.

  • Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, GOP Gov. Chris Sununu win New Hampshire primary races

    New Hampshire Republicans on Tuesday were picking their party's candidate to challenge incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in a key midterm contest the GOP has long seen as winnable and which could ultimately decide control of the chamber after November.

  • Red Sox' Matt Strahm blasts new MLB rule changes, blames Rob Manfred

    Red Sox pitcher Matt Strahm unleashed some pretty harsh criticism of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and the new rule changes that will be implemented in 2023.

  • Russia acknowledges major tech shortcomings in 2030 strategy document - Kommersant

    A critical dependence on foreign technology, low investment attractiveness and acute staff shortages are just some of the challenges facing Russia's electronics industry, according to a draft government document seen by the Kommersant daily. The document, prepared by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, acknowledges the major issues facing Russia's microelectronics industry and proposes increasing production capacity, as well as widening research and engineering to kickstart development. Kommersant on Tuesday cited an unnamed source as saying that the draft document was prepared under the supervision of Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Vasily Shpak and sent to other government departments for approval last week.

  • Hotel mogul, UFO believer spending in Nevada governor's race

    Robert Bigelow, a Las Vegas-based hotel magnate, has always had a cause. For decades, he invested his hotel profits into UFO research, creating his own aerospace company while lobbying senators to fund additional research. Now Bigelow, 78, has become the largest donor this cycle in Nevada's midterm gubernatorial race, donating $5.7 million through his companies to the campaign for Nevada GOP gubernatorial nominee Joe Lombardo and to political action committees supporting him.

  • Trump barely mentioned at conservative Florida conference featuring other top GOP stars who are trying to map out the future of the American right

    Republicans are split over whether to make promises to voters or simply bash Democrats.

  • In Miami, the post-Trump populist right speaks to its base — and courts donors

    On the surface, the National Conservatism Conference looked like an attempt to appeal to the Republican Party's right-wing base. But veteran GOP operatives saw a second conference just below the surface: a play for money.

  • Advocates worry for safety, well-being of Black, LGBT students this school year

    Story at a glance Concerns for the well-being of minority and LGBT youth are mounting this school year in light of recent legislation that limits how topics including race, gender identity and sexual orientation are talked about in schools. Black LGBT youth face higher rates of suicide than their white peers, and anti-bullying protections for…