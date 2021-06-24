Will rain affect search and rescue at collapsed condo? Storm halted a police briefing

Carli Teproff
·1 min read

A news conference discussing the partial building collapse was paused Thursday morning because of lightning in the area.

According to the National Weather Service in Miami, a line of thunderstorms just off the coast is bringing strong rain, thunder and lightning.

The rain is expected to last throughout the morning and early afternoon, before moving inland and to the western parts of South Florida.

It was not immediately clear how the weather would affect search and rescue efforts.

“Because of the lightning we’re going to have to get people out,” said Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for Miami-Dade police.

Larry Kelly, a meteorologist for the weather service, said the rain could continue on and off through the weekend.

His reminder about lightning: “When you hear thunder roar make sure you get inside.”

