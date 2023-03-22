Rain battered Southern California continues to battle 'unseasonably strong storm'
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
Reports of a tornado in Los Angeles County
During severe weather season, there is a potential for destructive tornadoes to form. In this Weather or Not, Meteorologist Lori Pinson details tornado formation and storm safety.
No one really knows how much snow fell on the infamous Donner Party when the pioneers were trapped atop the Sierra Nevada for months and dozens died near Lake Tahoe in the winter of 1846-47. Over the weekend, the “winter that just doesn’t want to end” as the National Weather Service in Reno put it, topped the previous No. 2 record of 55.9 feet (671 inches, 17 meters) set in 1982-83.
As communities throughout Central California scramble to recover after the most recent storm, another set of showers is on the way.
Los Angeles school workers started picketing early Wednesday, their second day of a three-day strike against the Los Angeles Unified School District. (March 22)
Thirty years after the wise and powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the team comes face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. This 30th Anniversary Special is inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise “Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,” meaning once you become part of the Ranger family, you are always welcome back.
President Biden released a climate action plan to protect the ocean and help combat the climate crisis. Advocates say it comes not a minute too soon.
The California legislation aims to reduce pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections, which disproportionately affect youth of color.
An extraordinary drop in barometric pressure on Tuesday led to severe weather impacts up and down California, with the storm blamed for two deaths caused by falling trees.
The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said there is major flooding near Rimrock, Lake Montezuma and areas along Wet Beaver Creek. There is a shelter set up in case residents have no where else to do to escape the dangers of the water.
Giants manager Gabe Kapler's biggest challenge early on this season might be getting the starting pitching staff enough work to stay sharp.
Evacuations are underway in Beaver Creek due to flooding.
A winter storm was bearing down o parts of California, as well as the Plains and Midwest on Wednesday. Latest updates.
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops published a pastoral note on Monday condemning gender transition procedures, saying they do not "respect the fundamental order."
The U.S. is headed for a de facto nationalization of the banking system if we don’t fix deposit insurance, Karen Petrou writes.
Digital assets have ripped higher amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will ease back on interest-rate hikes. The central bank's next move could keep the rally going.
Des Moines Public Schools officials are watching several bills this legislative session which could impact future budgets.
Strong winds in San Francisco on Tuesday led to trees falling to the ground, power outages, and even a couch flying through the sky.
Matthew Harris fashions a pearl of a pied-à-terre in Lisbon, Portugal.
The DEA says it has seized xylazine and fentanyl mixtures in all but two U.S. states.