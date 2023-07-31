Roads turn to rivers in Beijing after typhoon

STORY: In some suburbs of Beijing, roads have become fast-flowing rivers.

This was the scene on Sunday in Wu'an city after relentless rain since the weekend.

This man stranded in his car in the gushing floodwaters was rescued by firefighters.

Hundreds of roads have become flooded in the country's capital.

Social media posts showed floating cars and road signs in Mentougou district being pulled along by fast-moving torrents.

This as the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri dumped record rainfall on the city of nearly 22 million.

Two bodies were found in a river during an emergency patrol in Mentougou.

As rescuers pulled hundreds to safety in other parts of the city.

At least two people have been killed and hundreds trapped, despite an overnight evacuation of tens of thousands from their homes.

This mountain road in Gansu province in northern China crumbled away as floodwater gushed against it.

Emergency personnel created a rope bridge to evacuate two trapped workers.

Another road in a village in Fangshan district collapsed amid the record rainfall.

Hundreds of thousands of people were driven from their homes in the southern province of Fujian.

Average rainfall in Beijing reached seven inches between Saturday night and Monday afternoon.

The maximum recorded rainfall at a weather station in Mentougou hit 23 inches, according to state media.