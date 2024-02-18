Rain in California: Coastal flood advisory in effect as SoCal braces for days of rain

LOS ANGELES - Southern California is preparing for more storms as we head into the new week, and while rain totals are expected to be significantly less than those from the slew of storms earlier this month, the already soaked earth has forecasters worried about potential flooding and mudslides.

According to the National Weather Service, the rain will start to head for Southern California starting Saturday night, with light rain in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, but the heavy rain will come Sunday and continue well into the week.

Starting Sunday morning, coastal flood advisories have been issued for most coastal areas south of San Luis Obispo, with flood watches issued for most of southern Ventura County, most of Los Angeles County, and nearly all of Orange County. The rain coming to the area poses a "risk of significant flooding and mudslides and high mountain snow," the NWS said, with Sunday night through Wednesday morning being the "most concerning" period.

Storms early in February drenched Southern California, including much of LA County. Less than two weeks later, the damage still remains, including more than 500 mudslides in the LA area alone. Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu is set to close nightly until further notice while crews repair the crumbling road.

Courtesy of the National Weather Service

Those storms dumped more than 10 inches of rain in neighborhoods like Bel Air and Woodland Hills, but thankfully The NWS predicts this week's storm to deliver significantly much less rain, specifically in LA County. The NWS predicts as much as five inches in places, and potentially up to eight inches of rain in the mountains and foothills.

Courtesy of the National Weather Service