Rain causes mudslides in Santa Clarita
Rains from Tropical Storm Hilary have caused mudslides in Santa Clarita, ahead of the bulk of the storm.
Rains from Tropical Storm Hilary have caused mudslides in Santa Clarita, ahead of the bulk of the storm.
The Southwestern United States is preparing for potentially historic rains from the storm.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
It features plant-based ingredients, and reviewers say it tackles everything from sweat marks to saucy splatters.
Italian exotic carmaker Lamborghini made a splash at this year’s Monterey Car Week, debuting its first-ever EV, years ahead of schedule.
The devastating fire on Maui has drawn renewed attention to the longstanding debate over whether the economic benefits of tourism in the state outweigh the harms it causes.
Hurricane Hilary is headed to an area that rarely sees hurricanes.
Messi says he believes soccer has grown a lot already in the United States.
Twitter, er X, competitor Bluesky buckled following Elon Musk's announcement that X will no longer support the "block" function in favor of mutes only. Users on Bluesky were seeing issues with slow load times and the occasional error message when trying to load posts. The company has often had to deal with the influx of users when Twitter announces a particularly unwelcome change, and that could be the case here -- though members of the Bluesky team have not yet confirmed what's causing the issues at hand or whether the timing is coincidental.
We reviewed 43 shampoos and consulted with nine experts to find the best shampoo for thinning hair in 2023.
"Time to go find your local thrift shops ... This is sad."
Despite the hype, a new study that suggests blue light-filtering glasses don't really do much of anything.
Monterey Car Week — quite possibly the biggest week in the car world — is upon us. Here are the three biggest things to watch from California.
Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak will be free on the Epic Games Store later this month. The well-received 2016 prequel to 1999 real-time strategy classic Homeworld arrives ahead of Homeworld 3, due early next year after multiple delays. The (usually $50) Deserts of Kharak will be available to claim on Epic’s storefront from August 24th to 31st.
Doctors break down what to do in an emergency situation, including when to call 911 and when it's OK to just drive to a hospital.
A recent member survey by Consumer Reports rates customer satisfaction at major tire retailers.
Experts weigh in on symptoms, treatment options and more.
YouTube is bringing Sunday Ticket subscribers six new updates ahead of the NFL season, including student plans, monthly payment plans, live chat/polls, real-time NFL highlights in YouTube Shorts, multiview and the “Key Plays” feature, which tracks the most important plays in the game. The student discount is the most notable since fans — particularly DirecTV users -- highly requested it since the service offered one when it had the rights to Sunday Ticket. YouTube didn’t share how much money students will save but told them to keep an eye out for updates.
Experts explain which odors warrant a doctor's visit and which ones are perfectly normal.
The severity of the fires was caused by a number of factors, but the fires and the devastation they wrought raise questions about whether Hawaii’s largest industry could also have contributed to the catastrophe.
Your guide to filing an auto insurance claim after a car accident or other damage.