Rain chance low through Friday

Meta is expanding the labelling of AI-generated imagery on its social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram and Threads, to cover some synthetic imagery that's been created using rivals' generative AI tools -- at least where rivals are using what it couches as "industry standard indicators" that the content is AI-generated and which Meta is able to detect. The development means the social media giant expects to be labelling more AI-generated imagery circulating on its platforms going forward. Meta says it already detects and labels "photorealistic images" that have been created with its own "Imagine with Meta" generative AI tool, which launched last December.