Rain Chances Decreasing Through Midday Monday, Then Dry Work Week Ahead

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Sunday’s storm system led to much of the Wiregrass receiving over an inch of rain, with some locations recording over three inches.

The higher-than-forecast rainfall amounts led to one areal flood advisory issued for Dale, Coffee and Geneva counties, where the heaviest rain fell.

While the western Wiregrass counties observed two to four inches, lesser amounts of one to two inches fell further east.

As the storm system progresses, winds will remain elevated, with sustained winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour and gusts up to 45 miles per hour through the evening.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for almost all of Southeastern Alabama and all of Southwestern Georgia through 9 p.m. Central Time.

Monday will be drier and calmer, although a few showers may linger until late morning. The only hazard for Monday is patchy fog before 9 a.m.

By Monday afternoon, high pressure settles to our west and will bring a cool, dry northerly flow.

Through Thursday, this feature will keep our high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

High pressure will move east beginning late Thursday ahead of our next front. The winds will begin to veer from the north, to the northeast, and eventually the southeast. This will bring in warmer air and moisture.

We will notice the difference Friday, as lows start in the mid 40s, but highs make a run for the upper 60s. By Saturday, highs will be in the upper 70s, and scattered showers and storms are possible as the front arrives.

