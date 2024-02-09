Rain Chances Rising into the Weekend

Clouds have continued to stream across those Gulf Coast skies Friday. The weather pattern will become more unsettled as we move into the weekend. Moisture has continued to increase across the region as our next cold front draws closer. Isolated showers will remain possible through the evening. I would bring along an umbrella to tonight’s Mardi Gras parades just in case you get caught under a shower. Temperatures will remain warmer thanks to the higher humidity. Overnight lows will fall to around 60. Some patchy dense fog will be a possibility again. Full Forecast: http://tinyurl.com/mr42ez7x

