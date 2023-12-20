Will it rain on Christmas Eve and Day in Sacramento? Here’s the weekend weather forecast

Here’s some good news for folks celebrating the holidays in Sacramento.

Wet and gloomy weather isn’t expected to spoil your weekend plans, according to the National Weather Service.

Sacramento is forecast to receive rain on Friday, the weather service said, but those will be the last drops the capitol city sees for a couple of days.

According to National Weather Service meteorologist Sara Purdue, Sunday and Monday — Christmas Eve and Christmas Day — should be dry, with chances of rain returning early next week.

There’s a 10% chance of showers on Friday evening across Sacramento, with chances increasing to 20% before 11 p.m, the weather service said.

When you wake up on Saturday, the sky should be clear with a high near 57 degrees and a low of 36 degrees.

The morning of Christmas Eve is forecast to be mostly sunny with areas of frost, the weather service said.

Temperatures should warm to a high near 54 degrees before dropping to 37 degrees at nightfall.

According to the weather service, Christmas Day will bring more of the same type of weather as the day before: frost, some sun and temperatures in the low 50s.

What’s the weather forecast for Roseville, Folsom and Placerville?

Purdue said similar weather is predicted across the greater Sacramento region.

According to the weather service, conditions in Roseville and Folsom will remain dry with temperatures in the mid-to-high 50s throughout the weekend into Christmas Day.

Chances of showers return Tuesday with cloudy skies and a high near 56 degrees, the agency said.

In Placerville, there’s a 20% chance of rain on Saturday but conditions are forecast to clear by Christmas Eve. Rain could return on Tuesday.

Will Tahoe get snow on Christmas?

In the Tahoe region, forecasts show chances of flurries on Christmas Eve and Day, according to the National Weather Service.

By Tuesday afternoon, snow levels are predicted to rise to 6,600 feet across the area.

Is Sacramento at risk of flooding?

Moderate to heavy rainfall over the past several days has created the potential for flooding across California, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, there’s a 5% to 40% chance that rainfall will “exceed a flash flood guidance” in the northern and southern portions of the state, the Bay Area and the coast, NOAA said.

“Flash flood guidance is defined as the average inches of rainfall for a given duration required to produce flash flooding in small streams,” NOAA states.

Purdue said Sacramento isn’t in danger of any major flooding.

By Christmas Eve, the probability of flash flood risks is forecast to diminish completely across California.

